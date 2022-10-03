Read full article on original website
Related
Dress Shop Asks Bride-to-Be to Sign Waiver Agreeing to Lose Weight Before Wedding
Finding the perfect wedding dress for one's special day can be stressful. One individual was outraged after her friend went for a bridal gown fitting and was told by the shop she needed to pony up $489 to alter her wedding dress — or sign a waiver pledging to lose weight before coming back for her final fitting.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0