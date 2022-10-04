ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family files suit on behalf of domestic violence victim who was shot dead by police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Michael Craig was a domestic violence victim who called the police for help – but when officers arrived, they took his life instead .

It has been almost a year since Craig was shot and killed in his Auburn Gresham neighborhood home. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey spoke exclusively to Craig's family – who told her a wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday was their last resort.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court. Craig's family is also still calling for criminal charges against the officer who fired the shots, and asking for a dialogue with the city.

Craig's son, Patrick Jenkins, emphasized that his father was the one who called 911.

Craig told police on Oct. 4, 2021: "My wife's got a knife on me on the bed. Right now. On my throat."

The lawsuit filed Monday in the federal jurisdiction of the Northern District of Illinois claims that Chicago Police Officer Alberto Covarrubias and his partner were informed at least four different times that Craig, 61, was the victim of domestic violence .

Craig said his wife was experiencing a mental health episode and was trying to stab him.

But when Officer Covarrubias entered the apartment, attorney Michael Oppenheimer said what followed was something that "views like a horror movie."

With a Taser and gun drawn, body camera video shows the officer shoot Craig.

Oppenheimer, who represents the family, says Covarrubias didn't stop there.

"Then he puts the kill shot into Michael Craig for absolutely no reason," Oppenheimer said. "This man is victim of domestic violence, and Officer Covarrubias killed a domestic violence victim."

Jenkins, Craig's son, is now left to pick up the pieces. He took custody of his now 8-year-old brother, who was seen here on body camera video - also telling police that his "mommy" had the knife.

Jenkins said Chicago Police did "everything" wrong in the situation.

The filing does not only allege officers misinterpreted what was happening.

"Officer Covarrubias murdered Michael Craig," Oppenheimer said. "He shot him in cold blood."

Craig's son said he wants additional domestic violence training for officers.

He wants charges to be filed against Officer Covarrubias.

He also wants to know why the officers on the scene didn't try to render aid to him right after the shooting.

"To see anybody go through that – knowing that they could have been saved, or there's something that you could have done - and nothing," Jenkins said.

But most importantly, Jenkins wants to sit down with the city and start a dialogue about ways that this type of tragedy can be prevented.

"We haven't heard anything from anybody from the City of Chicago," Jenkins said. "No apology - anything."

We reached out to the city Law Department for comment. We had not heard back as of just before 6 p.m.

The CPD tells us Officer Covarrubias is an active member of their department. He had already been suspended for a 2016 incident in which his termination had been recommended.

Jimmy Jam
2d ago

Police are part of the problem in these situations because they look at men as the perpetrator from the get.

CBS Chicago

Chicago police shoot person who entered 10th District station lobby with gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was shot by police inside the Chicago Police Department's Ogden (10th) District station lobby on Wednesday after he allegedly entered with a gun and waved it at officers.In the wake of the incident, police were looking to beef up security.CPD Superintendent David Brown said the male suspect entered the lobby of the police station, at 3315 W. Ogden Ave. in the Lawndale neighborhood, with a plastic bag wrapped around his hand just before 1 p.m. It appeared to officers that the barrel of a gun was protruding from the bag. Brown said the suspect was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Diego Uribe found guilty in murders of six family members in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Feb. 4, 2016, six people – including two children – were murdered in their family home in Gage Park.On Wednesday, more than six years later, a jury found a relative of the victims, Diego Uribe, guilty of first-degree murder in all six slayings.As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the jury deliberated for at least 10 hours before reaching their verdict. Uribe stared straight ahead as the judge told him the next step – he will be back for sentencing on Monday, Nov. 7.Uribe faces life in prison.Police were first called to a home in the 5700...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Jury deliberates in trial of Diego Uribe, accused of murdering six family members in 2016

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A jury is deliberating in the case of a man accused of murdering six of his extended family members.Diego Uribe is charged along with his girlfriend, Jafeth Ramos, with going to a home in Gage Park to rob his relatives in February 2016. But the robbery but the robbery then stretched out into a three-hour bloodbath inside the bungalow in the 5700 block of South California Avenue.It ended up with six people – including two children – dead.It was Feb. 4, 2016, when police found the bodies of 62-year-old Noe Martinez Sr.; his wife, 58-year-old Rosaura Martinez; their son, 38-year-old Noe Martinez Jr; their daughter 32-year-old Maria Herminia Martinez; and her two sons, 13-year-old Leonardo Cruz and 10-year-old Alexis Cruz.Ramos agreed to a plea deal in exchange for her testimony. On the stand, she described how Uribe methodically killed each victim.Attorneys for Uribe said he could not have killed all six people by himself – instead suggesting that he was present when the family was killed in a robbery by four masked men.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chicago man found guilty in murder of 6 family members

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 slayings of six members of his family — including two young boys — inside their Chicago home in 2016. The jury deliberated for about a day before finding 28-year-old Diego...
CHICAGO, IL
Public Safety
hometownnewsnow.com

Shot Himself While Picture Taking Charges

(La Porte, IN) - Charges have been filed against a man who accidentally shot himself while apparently trying to take a picture of himself with a gun in La Porte. Majestic Porter, 20, 1202 Clay Street, is charged with Level 6 felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and Class B misdemeanor false informing.
LA PORTE, IN
WGN News

Man found shot to death in West Englewood

CHICGO — A man was found shot to death in West Englewood Thursday morning. The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. This incident is currently under […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed during argument with woman on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is stabbed on the CTA Blue Line platform at the Kedzie-Homan station Thursday morning.Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 26, was on the train platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he began arguing with a female suspect. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the chest before fleeing, police say. The victim was transported in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. Police say on background the incident is domestic-related.
CHICAGO, IL
