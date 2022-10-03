ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

WUSA

20-year-old Frederick man sentenced to life in prison for murder, possession of explosives

A 20-year-old Frederick man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his teen classmate in 2021. Judge Julie Solt sentenced Joshua Eckenrode to a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended in the Division of Corrections on one count of first-degree murder and a consecutive suspended 51-year sentence on a multiple-count indictment of possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license, and related weapons charges.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial

An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.  Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Crash closes roads in Dauphin County

Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man charged with shooting squeegee workers who allegedly stole $2,200 from his mother

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was recently arrested for allegedly coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 21 after he allegedly shot two people in an alley on May 19. He has been charged with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.Documents revealed two men and a teenager were squeegeeing at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane in May when Dixon pulled...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in West Baltimore triple shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and two others were injured overnight in a shooting in West Baltimore, police said. Officers heard gunfire around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday and found a man shot multiple times in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two men, 22 and 24, walked into an area hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they were shot on the same block. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown

His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned

According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
RESTON, VA
NBC Washington

Maryland Woman Sues After Giving Birth on Jail Cell Floor

A Maryland woman says her cries for help were not only ignored but mocked when she was forced to have her baby on the floor of a jail cell. Jazmin Valentine filed a lawsuit against those she accuses of denying her care. Her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter is healthy, but the way...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD

