Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Man killed in parking lot shooting in Columbia
Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday. Around 8 p.m., police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road.
WUSA
20-year-old Frederick man sentenced to life in prison for murder, possession of explosives
A 20-year-old Frederick man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his teen classmate in 2021. Judge Julie Solt sentenced Joshua Eckenrode to a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended in the Division of Corrections on one count of first-degree murder and a consecutive suspended 51-year sentence on a multiple-count indictment of possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license, and related weapons charges.
Police Still On Scene After Early Morning Murder Leaves One Dead In Prince George's County
One man was found dead inside of a home after a morning murder in Prince George's County, authorities announce. Detectives were on the scene at the home in the 50 block of Queen Anne Bridge Road all morning after a report of an unresponsive man found inside of the home around 7:10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Police call for assistance locating a woman described as a vulnerable adult
BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Police need your help locating a vulnerable adult, who was last scene on the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue.Ms. Celestine Moses was last scene wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings, and black sandals.Ms. Moses currently has her hair styled in blonde locs.If you know the whereabouts of Ms Celestine Moses , Police ask that you call 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial
An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
Anonymous tip helps police find mall shooting suspect on Instagram
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Sept. 21, 2022. Court documents are giving more insight into the arrest of a man connected to a deadly shooting at the Mall at Prince George's that happened in August, including how they found the suspect on Instagram.
CBS News
Man shot and killed in parking lot of Columbia apartment complex, police say
-- A man was shot and killed Friday night in the parking lot of a Columbia apartment complex, the Howard County Police Department said. Police were called to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road about 8:17 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Crash closes roads in Dauphin County
Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
Multiple Murder Charges For Man Accused Of Fatal Baltimore Boarding House Stabbing, Police Say
A 23-year-old man is facing multiple murder charges in Maryland for allegedly stabbing and killing someone living in the same Baltimore boarding house during an early morning incident, investigators said. Jayquann Bridgeman, a resident of a boarding house in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in Baltimore was arrested...
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With August Homicide In P.G. County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in August is in custody. The suspect is 32-year-old Randy McFail of Capitol Heights. He’s charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, DC. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, patrol officers were...
CBS News
Pasadena teen pleads guilty to 2020 killing of 5-year-old half sister, will argue he was not criminally responsible
-- A 19-year-old Pasadena resident has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2020 death of his 5-year-old half sister, prosecutors said, but he will go to trial next April saying he was not criminally responsible, Maryland's version of an insanity plea. Stephen J. Davis II was 17 at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baltimore man charged with shooting squeegee workers who allegedly stole $2,200 from his mother
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was recently arrested for allegedly coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 21 after he allegedly shot two people in an alley on May 19. He has been charged with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.Documents revealed two men and a teenager were squeegeeing at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane in May when Dixon pulled...
foxbaltimore.com
Retired Baltimore City Police officer dies Thursday after battling illness
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A retired colonel who spent 34 years with the Baltimore City Police Department died on Thursday. Police say, Colonel Jesse Oden who retired from the force in 2013, lost his battle against a lengthy illness. "Colonel Oden spent 34 years with the Baltimore Police Department and...
CBS News
Baltimore 'Triple C' gang member sentenced for racketeering conspiracy, including murders
A member of the gang "Triple C" was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a racketeering conspiracy, including attempted murder and murder related to his participation in the street gang that operated throughout Baltimore City. Michael "Mikkie Chester, 24, admitted he was present at five murders. According to Chester's...
Centre Daily
Son accused of killing dad after driver discovers dismembered body, Maryland cops say
Shortly after a man was reported missing, a driver alerted deputies to a dismembered body lying on the side of a road in Maryland, according to authorities. The body is believed to be Maganbhai Pansuriya, 58, of Westminster, and now his son faces murder charges, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says.
Man killed in West Baltimore triple shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and two others were injured overnight in a shooting in West Baltimore, police said. Officers heard gunfire around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday and found a man shot multiple times in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two men, 22 and 24, walked into an area hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they were shot on the same block. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
wfmd.com
Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown
His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned
According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Sues After Giving Birth on Jail Cell Floor
A Maryland woman says her cries for help were not only ignored but mocked when she was forced to have her baby on the floor of a jail cell. Jazmin Valentine filed a lawsuit against those she accuses of denying her care. Her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter is healthy, but the way...
Comments / 0