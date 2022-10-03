On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:30pm officers with the Mamou Police Department answered a complaint call in reference to a juvenile making threats toward another juvenile stating he would shoot up the school on Monday. Officers quickly investigated this incident and an arrest was made within a few hours. The juvenile who was making the threats was arrested and booked. The parents of the juvenile were notified and before releasing the juvenile to his parents, a search of their residence was conducted and the only weapons found were to be BB guns. These guns were removed by the home owner and the juvenile was then released to the custody of the parents. The Mamou School was notified of the situation and Chief Zackery had officers present at the school today for safety precautions.

MAMOU, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO