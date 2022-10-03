ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Two Lafayette High School Students Arrested in Connection to Online Threats That Led to Multiple Lockdowns

Lafayette Police have made arrests in connection with the online threats that put Lafayette High School on lockdown twice this week. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, two juvenile students from Lafayette High were arrested and accused of Terrorizing. Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Northside High Student Arrested, Charged With Terrorizing After Making Violent Statements on Campus

A student at Northside High School was arrested on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and charged with Terrorizing. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, officers arrested the juvenile student for threats that were made on Monday (Oct. 3). Benoit says the student made violent statements, claiming that he would "shoot up the school."
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Shooting threat at McKinley High prompts increased police presence Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A shooting threat to McKinley High School made Tuesday afternoon prompted an increased police presence on the school's campus Wednesday. The threat was posted online around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school and law enforcement were made aware of the threat, and while the school was not closed, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was working with the school system to investigate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

More Mamou High threats are investigated

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:30pm officers with the Mamou Police Department answered a complaint call in reference to a juvenile making threats toward another juvenile stating he would shoot up the school on Monday. Officers quickly investigated this incident and an arrest was made within a few hours. The juvenile who was making the threats was arrested and booked. The parents of the juvenile were notified and before releasing the juvenile to his parents, a search of their residence was conducted and the only weapons found were to be BB guns. These guns were removed by the home owner and the juvenile was then released to the custody of the parents. The Mamou School was notified of the situation and Chief Zackery had officers present at the school today for safety precautions.
MAMOU, LA
WAFB

Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The shooting investigation centered around the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Dr. According to emergency responders, one person was taken to a local...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested on drug, other charges after chase in stolen car in Duson, Lafayette

A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
DUSON, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

