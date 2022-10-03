Read full article on original website
Two Lafayette High School Students Arrested in Connection to Online Threats That Led to Multiple Lockdowns
Lafayette Police have made arrests in connection with the online threats that put Lafayette High School on lockdown twice this week. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, two juvenile students from Lafayette High were arrested and accused of Terrorizing. Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s...
Lockdown Lifted at Lafayette High After Online Threats Disrupt School for the Second Time This Week
Lafayette High School is currently on lockdown for the second time this week as a result of pointed online threats. According to LPSS automated message, the lockdown has been lifted at Lafayette High School but a shelter-in-place protocol remains intact. This is message from the district. After a thorough search...
Northside High Student Arrested, Charged With Terrorizing After Making Violent Statements on Campus
A student at Northside High School was arrested on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and charged with Terrorizing. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, officers arrested the juvenile student for threats that were made on Monday (Oct. 3). Benoit says the student made violent statements, claiming that he would "shoot up the school."
Deputies searching Beau Chêne High after threats found on bathroom wall
A heavy police presence at Beau Chêne High as police search the school after threats were discovered.
Second Online Threat Against Lafayette High Has LPSS and Lafayette Police On Alert
After a six-hour lockdown on Monday prompted by online threats against students and faculty, a new threat has the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police increasing law enforcement presence at Lafayette High School. LPSS announced Monday night that a second threat against LHS was discovered and that the school...
Student accused of making threat to shoot up school in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a school threat aimed at Evangeline Central.
Shooting threat at McKinley High prompts increased police presence Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A shooting threat to McKinley High School made Tuesday afternoon prompted an increased police presence on the school's campus Wednesday. The threat was posted online around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school and law enforcement were made aware of the threat, and while the school was not closed, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was working with the school system to investigate.
UL Student in Critical Condition After Police Respond to Shooting Near Campus
Police responded to a shooting just off the campus of UL Wednesday afternoon near Huger Hall. Multiple listeners called in about an alert they received about a shooting on the campus near Taft Street. An image we received on Wednesday showed a large police presence, including officers and police units...
St. Landry Sheriff’s major arrested for using agency dive equipment to make side money
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office major was fired and arrested after an investigation into a community complaint revealed the major had used his diving experience and department equipment to make money performing dives to recover submerged vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Elliot Patrick Bertrand, 37, of Eunice,...
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy arrested, terminated
Former Major Eliot Bertrand has been accused of felony theft, injuring public records and malfeasance.
Gunman kills 4, including himself, in Lafayette Parish shooting spree
3 people killed as man goes on shooting spree in Lafayette
More Mamou High threats are investigated
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:30pm officers with the Mamou Police Department answered a complaint call in reference to a juvenile making threats toward another juvenile stating he would shoot up the school on Monday. Officers quickly investigated this incident and an arrest was made within a few hours. The juvenile who was making the threats was arrested and booked. The parents of the juvenile were notified and before releasing the juvenile to his parents, a search of their residence was conducted and the only weapons found were to be BB guns. These guns were removed by the home owner and the juvenile was then released to the custody of the parents. The Mamou School was notified of the situation and Chief Zackery had officers present at the school today for safety precautions.
Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting
The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff Office still searching for missing teen
Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies are still looking for Valerie Boudreaux; it is believed that she is still in Iberia Parish.
Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The shooting investigation centered around the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Dr. According to emergency responders, one person was taken to a local...
Man Goes on Shooting Spree, Killing 3 Between Duson and Lafayette Before Taking His Own Life
Four people are dead, including the gunman, as a man went on a killing spree between Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. The shootings began on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) when Lafayette Police reported that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street in Lafayette.
Man arrested on drug, other charges after chase in stolen car in Duson, Lafayette
A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
What Every Parent Should Do as Threats Mount at Local Schools
In recent weeks we have seen a number of local schools go on lockdown due to a potential threat on campus.
