ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life

Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Sky Island#Channel Island#Dark Skies#Astronomers#Manx#The Isle Of Man
CNET

NASA Hubble Spots Protective Shield Defending 2 Small Galaxies

Just a space train stop from the Milky Way, two little galaxies have a fortified barricade protecting them from falling to pieces, astronomers said Wednesday in the journal Nature. These starry realms are staunchly locked in orbit around each other, yet during their journey across the universe, they seem to...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Ancient footprints reveal 'Irish Sea Serengeti'

"It's about 8,200 years old," says Dr Alison Burns, pointing to a perfectly preserved human footprint pressed into ancient mud on Formby Beach. It is one of hundreds of newly discovered ancient footprints here. The sandy stretch of the north-west England coast is already known to be home to one...
SCIENCE
CNET

NASA Mars Helicopter Takes Flight With Weird Debris on Its Foot

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter rose off the Martian ground on Sept. 24 for a short repositioning flight, and it looks like it wasn't alone. Navigation images from the flight seem to show a light-colored, flowing debris object stuck to the chopper for at least part of the journey.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
creators.com

The Moon Meets Uranus

Go ahead. Get all the jokes out. You know you want to. I've done it too, but quite honestly, they were all much funnier in seventh grade!. In a few days the planet Uranus (pronounced YOU-rah-nus, by the way), will undergo what astronomers call a lunar occultation. Such an occultation occurs when the moon in its orbit around the Earth drifts in front of a more distant object — for example, a planet, star or star cluster — and blocks it from view for about an hour or so.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Pittsburgh

NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann makes history in space

NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann has become the first Native American woman to travel to space. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launched Wednesday to the International Space Station, with Mann commanding the Crew-5 mission. She was joined by NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.Ahead of her mission, Mann — who is registered with the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California — told Indian Country Today "it's very exciting" to be the first Native woman in space. "I think it's important that we communicate this to our community, so that other Native kids, if...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

U-111: Wreck of Famed WWI-Era German U-boat Discovered Off the Coast of Virginia

During the First World War, Allied vessels feared encountering a German U-boat while traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It was common for them to be struck by torpedos and sunk at sea, with enemy submarines approaching undetected and diving once they’d attacked. The SM U-111 is just one U-boat to have downed Allied ships. The vessel herself was eventually sunk, and until September 2022, the exact location of her wreck remained unknown.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy