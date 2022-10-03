Read full article on original website
Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life
Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find Extra-Terrestrial Water Inside Winchcombe Meteorite That Crashed in UK Last Year
A meteorite that fell in the UK the year before contained extraterrestrial water, a discovery that is the first of its kind. It is also believed that the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell into a Gloucestershire town's driveway in February of last year, may contain information about the origin of the planet's vast oceans.
James Webb Telescope captured a stunning image of Neptune you have to see to believe
Neptune is the furthest known planet in our solar system. Because of that distance, getting great views of this ringed planet has been difficult. Now, though, James Webb has captured a stunning image of Neptune. In fact, the image is so stunning that the European Space Agency claims that it’s the clearest view of the planet we’ve had since 1989.
NASA's flying telescope is coming to the end of its mission but leaves a strong science legacy
Since 2014, SOFIA has been cruising through the night skies around the world, looking at the cosmos, but that mission ends this week.
CNET
NASA Hubble Spots Protective Shield Defending 2 Small Galaxies
Just a space train stop from the Milky Way, two little galaxies have a fortified barricade protecting them from falling to pieces, astronomers said Wednesday in the journal Nature. These starry realms are staunchly locked in orbit around each other, yet during their journey across the universe, they seem to...
The planet Earth is on a path to disintegration and may become engulfed by the Sun
Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; CC-BY-2.0 Planets can exist for billions and billions of years but they cannot last forever. There are different ways that a planet like Earth could die. For example, Earth could be destroyed by a bombardment of asteroids.
BBC
Ancient footprints reveal 'Irish Sea Serengeti'
"It's about 8,200 years old," says Dr Alison Burns, pointing to a perfectly preserved human footprint pressed into ancient mud on Formby Beach. It is one of hundreds of newly discovered ancient footprints here. The sandy stretch of the north-west England coast is already known to be home to one...
CNET
NASA Mars Helicopter Takes Flight With Weird Debris on Its Foot
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter rose off the Martian ground on Sept. 24 for a short repositioning flight, and it looks like it wasn't alone. Navigation images from the flight seem to show a light-colored, flowing debris object stuck to the chopper for at least part of the journey.
The Weather Channel
G2-Class Geomagnetic Storm to Hit Earth on October 4; Rotation Observed in One of the Sun’s Most Prominent Sunspots
On Tuesday, October 4, yet another G2-Class geomagnetic storm is expected to hit our planet as multiple Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) sideswipe Earth's magnetic field, spaceweather.com reported. Over the past few months, the Sun has been flaring up more and more as it approaches its Solar Maxima — the period...
creators.com
The Moon Meets Uranus
Go ahead. Get all the jokes out. You know you want to. I've done it too, but quite honestly, they were all much funnier in seventh grade!. In a few days the planet Uranus (pronounced YOU-rah-nus, by the way), will undergo what astronomers call a lunar occultation. Such an occultation occurs when the moon in its orbit around the Earth drifts in front of a more distant object — for example, a planet, star or star cluster — and blocks it from view for about an hour or so.
The Weather Channel
Scientists Find the Secret Ingredient Behind the Origin of Life Hidden in Water Droplets!
The origin of life on Earth is arguably among the most riveting topics in science. Was it divine intervention that brought us here or a chemical accident, or perhaps a bit of both?. This question has plagued humanity from time immemorial. And while we started off by crediting God with...
Massive ancient lava flow seen from space looks like a giant black scar on the New Mexico desert
A new astronaut photo shows the Carrizozo Malpaís lava flow in New Mexico in stunning detail.
Footage of Extremely Rare Whale With Two Dorsal Fins Poses Mystery
Marine biologist Vadim Pavlov told Newsweek that he has not seen this before. "This case has one clear distinction," he said.
Phys.org
Foreign object debris seen during Mars Ingenuity helicopter's 33rd flight (Video)
A small piece of foreign object debris (FOD) was seen in footage from the Mars helicopter's navigation camera (Navcam) for a portion of its 33rd flight. This FOD was not visible in Navcam footage from the previous flight (32). The FOD is seen in Flight 33 Navcam imagery from the...
NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann makes history in space
NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann has become the first Native American woman to travel to space. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launched Wednesday to the International Space Station, with Mann commanding the Crew-5 mission. She was joined by NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.Ahead of her mission, Mann — who is registered with the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California — told Indian Country Today "it's very exciting" to be the first Native woman in space. "I think it's important that we communicate this to our community, so that other Native kids, if...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
U-111: Wreck of Famed WWI-Era German U-boat Discovered Off the Coast of Virginia
During the First World War, Allied vessels feared encountering a German U-boat while traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It was common for them to be struck by torpedos and sunk at sea, with enemy submarines approaching undetected and diving once they’d attacked. The SM U-111 is just one U-boat to have downed Allied ships. The vessel herself was eventually sunk, and until September 2022, the exact location of her wreck remained unknown.
Universe Today
Here are the High-Resolution Images of Europa Captured by Juno During its Recent Flyby
It’s been over twenty-two years since we’ve been able to see Jupiter’s enticing moon Europa close-up. But now the Juno spacecraft has made its closest pass of Europa, sending back some amazing pictures of the icy mini-world, which likely has an ocean that contains more water than all of Earth’s oceans combined.
