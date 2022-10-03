Read full article on original website
Raspberry Pi-Powered Windows 98 Smartwatch Might be the Strangest Yet
Sure, there was the IBM Palm Top PC 110 back in 1995, but this Raspberry Pi-powered Windows 98 smartwatch might be the strangest Microsoft fan creation yet. Created by ‘314REACTOR’ who has had a soft spot for Windows 98 dating back to their Pentium II system with 64MB of RAM, this smartwatch actually emulates the operating software on a wrist worn device.
The Steam Deck dock is finally here and will ship faster than you think
After months of waiting and delays, Valve has finally announced that the Steam Deck dock is available for purchase on its official site. Not only that but, according to Valve, the dock will ship out in an incredibly fast one to two weeks, which pairs with the fact that the Steam Deck itself is now shipping with no wait time (not to mention that it's incredibly easy to set up). The port selection is pretty solid as well, with the dock featuring three USB-A 3.1 gen 1 ports, one Ethernet port, a DisplayPort 1.4, and an HDMI 2.0 port. And for its power supply, it uses a USB-C passthrough delivery.
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today
There are all types of Amazon Echo offers which can be accessible proper now from Amazon, which is providing a terrific alternative to buy a number of gadgets which can be powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant, which gives excessive comfort to the entire household with the most effective Alexa instructions and the most effective Alexa expertise, is accessible by way of Amazon’s lineup of sensible audio system and sensible shows.
NVIDIA and Apple are planted, they will not pay more for their chips and it is bad news
Taiwanese foundry TSMC may not be familiar to you at all. This company is responsible for the production of a large part of the chips that give life to our devices. Apple and NVIDIA are just some of the companies that buy processors from them, also counting Intel, Qualcomm and AMD, among others, as clients.
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction about BTC, XRP May Make Everyone Cry, SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Crucial Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!. Cardano founder makes staggering prediction about Bitcoin. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain and Input Output CEO, made an astounding prediction about Bitcoin during a recent YouTube livestream. According...
Google Nest Wifi Pro: Pre-orders commence for Matter standard and Wi-Fi 6E compatible routers
Google has announced the Google Nest Wifi Pro, despite having a product event lined up on October 6. Built to fit into a home without looking too obtrusive, the Nest Wifi Pro is also its first Wi-Fi 6E router; until now, the company's routers have been marooned on the older Wi-Fi 5 standard.
Intel closes… its SSD division with a huge loss
We have to go back about 50 years, to 1968, when Intel released its first storage solution. We are talking about Intel 3101 memory, a static random access memory SRAM. It was the first solution, one of the different solutions presented, the culmination being the Intel X25, SSD drives for the industry. The company completely abandons this segment.
The EU will require USB-C charging for mobile devices by the end of 2024
The European Parliament has voted to make USB-C the common charging standard in the EU. All mobile devices with up to 100W power delivery (including phones, tablets and earbuds) sold in the region will have to come with a USB-C charging port by the end of 2024. Laptops will need to make the switch by spring 2026. Products that come to market before these deadlines won't be affected.
Europe is wrong, using the same charger for laptops and mobiles is a bad idea
One of the problems facing pollution is the amount of electronic waste and one of them in particular is from power supplies. That is why the European Union has already made it mandatory that from a certain date all mobile phones that come out in the old continent must use the same type of charger. Well, it seems that we will also see a universal charger for laptops.
How to Connect Two TVs Together?
You might have seen a TV store or media house showing the same content on multiple screens. If you have ever wondered how they do it, it is possible with devices like HDMI Splitter and Chromecast. By connecting two TVs together, you can watch live media content on two TVs...
Stadia fans are finding ways to use its controller wirelessly with other platforms
Following the recent news that Google is shutting down Stadia in January, fans of the service are finding ways to save its controller from an e-waste fate by connecting it wirelessly to other systems. While the Stadia controller can already be used with PC, Mac, and smartphones via a wired connection, a wireless connection via Bluetooth is currently restricted to the soon-to-be-defunct Stadia platform. That hasn’t stopped fans developing workarounds.
Google shows off the Pixel Tablet dock—it doubles as a smart display
Today's Google show saw the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, but Google really seems to wish its Pixel Tablet was also ready to go. The company spent a while talking about its upcoming tablet, which won't ship until 2023. The big news is the unveiling of the dock that this thing will sit on, turning it into a sort of Google Smart Display.
This car company set new track records to prove its 3D printing tech
MONTEREY, Calif.—Perhaps the coolest thing I saw at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show was a concept car showing off the work of Divergent 3D. The intriguing thing wasn't the concept itself but rather the direct-metal laser sintering technique that Divergent and its founder Kevin Czinger were developing as a much more rapid way to build low-volume vehicles.
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown
The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
