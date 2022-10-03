Read full article on original website
Parshallville Cider Mill – Fenton
This mill was a part of Fenton before Fenton came into existence. It’s named after the town originally settled as “Parshallville.” This 145-year-old mill has been a flour mill, gristmill, and now it’s home to Parshallville Cider Mill. Family-owned and run, they offer a delicious selection of cider, donuts, pies, and caramel apples.
Three Cedars Farm Cider Mill – Northville
Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill has been run with care and love for the last 17 years by the same owners. You’ll find a ton of Fall activities at this mill (open seven days a week). They also have a DRIVE-THRU on weekends (10am – 6PM) for cider and donuts! This Northville landmark and historical place was also recently named one of Country Living’s 25 Best Pumpkin Farms Across America. They offer hayrides, U-Pick Pumpkin Patch, a 7-acre corn maze, a play area, a petting farm, and a general store with old-fashioned candy and seasonal items. You can reserve a tent or barn for your party, or even a bonfire site! They also do it up for Christmas.
Paint Creek Cider Mill – Rochester
Paint Creek Cider Mill is one of the newer players with historical roots. The current business has been around for the last ten years, but the original mill dates back to the 1800s. Their cider comes from apples on their family-owned farm in Northern Michigan, Red Jack Cider Mill. They also bring back pumpkins every year from the farm and have them available on site! You can also get a slice of their seasonal blueberry zucchini bread!
Spicer Orchards – Fenton
Spicer Orchards is a big and beloved piece of the Fenton community and history. Growing fruit is a craft at Spicer Orchards: a craft that has been handed down through the generations. Today, the orchard offers tons of activities including You-Pick, playgrounds and inflatables, a WORK-OF-ART corn maze, and more. Every Fall, Spicer hosts the Harvest Festival and the 5K Pumpkin Run. Of course, there is plenty of Spicer’s delicious donuts and cider!
Wiard’s Orchard
Talk about the FULL package! Wiard’s Orchard in Ypsilanti has over 5,000 apple trees, a cider mill, a donut shop, a bakery, and a country store. It also has a TON of activities AND it is the location of Night Terrors, a top-rated haunted attraction. Still family run after 185 years, this is a cider mill and a whole lot more.
Yates Cider Mill – Rochester
Yates Cider Mill was established in 1863! For 159 years, it’s been a part of Rochester. Walk the loop, check out the parks, and farm animals, and enjoy Yate’s delicious cider and donuts! Two very unique things about Yates: they are powered by water and use a UV light process to treat their cider instead of pasteurization.
Big Red Orchard – Washington Township
This Washington Township cider mill has been “pressing” forward since 1878! Check out Big Red Orchard and Cider Mill!. “Family fun begins at the oldest U-Pick Apple Orchard in Washington Twp., Michigan. We welcome you and your family to what we believe is a very special and very fun place. Enjoy a wagon ride to our apple orchard where you decide the quality of time with family and friends shared. Enjoy a nice age-old tradition in the fresh air where “U-Pick” your own apples and or pumpkins and have fun! Free Farm Family Activities include Bounce Houses, Petting Farm, Straw Mountain, and more! Pressing Forward Since 1878!” – Per their Facebook page.
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall
Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
