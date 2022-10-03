Read full article on original website
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
To save the climate, the Inflation Reduction Act is just the start
I understand why the Biden-Harris administration has taken to celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on national and international stages. The bill appropriates an unprecedented $369 billion dollars toward decarbonizing our energy supply, making our modes of energy consumption more efficient, and, to a lesser extent, sucking planet-warming gases out of our atmosphere. The bill provides an overwhelming temptation to consider the climate crisis averted.
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
The Climate Economy Is About to Explode
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
CNBC
Energy giants return to fossil fuels like coal as Europe braces for winter
"In order to ensure the security of the electricity supply, the Danish authorities have today ordered us to continue as well as resume operations at some of our oil- and coal-fired power stations," Mads Nipper, the Orsted CEO, says. Orsted says all of the units concerned will need maintenance in...
The Air Force has released its first plan to reduce its carbon footprint and adapt to climate change
U.S. Air Force and Space Force officials released a climate action plan Wednesday that includes a goal of operating bases at net-zero emissions by 2046, an ambitious effort to rein in the sizable carbon footprint of the U.S. military’s air wing. The plan, the first from the branches, also...
New York state to adopt California 2035 EV rules
Sept 29 (Reuters) - New York state plans to adopt California's rules approved in August that would require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday.
Western governors sign agreement to tackle climate crisis and transition to clean energy
A coalition of West Coast states and British Columbia have pledged to work together as a region to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy.
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
How to save money with new clean energy tax credits
Buying an electric car saves on gas, and using energy-efficient appliances saves as well, but soon millions of Americans will be able to take advantage of extra savings while going green.
CNBC
GE is laying off 20% of its U.S. workforce devoted to onshore wind power, costing hundreds of jobs
GE is cutting hundreds of jobs in its onshore wind power group. The move comes as GE faces a trifecta of challenges: Rising input costs, supply chain issues, and competition from the likes of Siemens. GE is also in the process of splitting into three publicly traded companies, focused on...
Boston
Mass. lawmakers mull moving T safety oversight from the Department of Public Utilities
“I think transit safety will always be a stepchild at the DPU,I think it is time to let go of that model.”. Some Massachusetts lawmakers are mulling taking away MBTA safety oversight from the state Department of Public Utilities. At a hearing Thursday, legislators grilled DPU Chair Matthew Nelson and DPU Director of the Transportation Division Elizabeth Cellucci about recent federal findings that the agency is not providing adequate oversight of the transit system.
New York is the latest state to ban sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035
New York is the latest state to push for a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. New York joins Massachusetts and Washington state in following the plans of California, which on August 25 passed the nation’s first measure banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.
msn.com
Manx winter energy bill handouts to cost £5.7m
Thousands of people on low-income benefits will start to receive £300 payments from the Manx government next week to pay their energy bills. Those on child benefit will also get up to £400, with both handouts to be repeated in December. Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said the £5.7m...
US generates three times as much renewable energy as it did 10 years ago
Last year the U.S. produced three times as much renewable electricity from solar and wind sources than it did a around decade before, according to research released Thursday by Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group.
altenergymag.com
ASES SOLAR 2023 52nd National Solar Conference Call for Participation is OPEN
ASES invites you to submit a proposal to present at next year's conference around the theme "Transforming the Energy Landscape for All." Submissions will be accepted until January 6, 2023. The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) supports the global initiative that a world equitably transformed to 100% renewable energy is...
earth.com
Some countries are lagging behind in the shift to green energy
When it comes to the transition from fossil fuels to newer, greener energy alternatives, some countries race ahead in the lead and others lag behind. A new study appearing this week in the journal Science finds that this phenomenon is not just down to a difference in resource availability between the countries. Instead, politics and policies play a major role in determining how governments respond to the challenges of switching to new energy sources.
