Washington State

POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
POLITICS
The Hill

To save the climate, the Inflation Reduction Act is just the start

I understand why the Biden-Harris administration has taken to celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on national and international stages. The bill appropriates an unprecedented $369 billion dollars toward decarbonizing our energy supply, making our modes of energy consumption more efficient, and, to a lesser extent, sucking planet-warming gases out of our atmosphere. The bill provides an overwhelming temptation to consider the climate crisis averted.
BUSINESS
The Hill

DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy

The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Climate Economy Is About to Explode

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
ECONOMY
Reuters

New York state to adopt California 2035 EV rules

Sept 29 (Reuters) - New York state plans to adopt California's rules approved in August that would require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday.
The Associated Press

iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boston

Mass. lawmakers mull moving T safety oversight from the Department of Public Utilities

“I think transit safety will always be a stepchild at the DPU,I think it is time to let go of that model.”. Some Massachusetts lawmakers are mulling taking away MBTA safety oversight from the state Department of Public Utilities. At a hearing Thursday, legislators grilled DPU Chair Matthew Nelson and DPU Director of the Transportation Division Elizabeth Cellucci about recent federal findings that the agency is not providing adequate oversight of the transit system.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msn.com

Manx winter energy bill handouts to cost £5.7m

Thousands of people on low-income benefits will start to receive £300 payments from the Manx government next week to pay their energy bills. Those on child benefit will also get up to £400, with both handouts to be repeated in December. Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said the £5.7m...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

ASES SOLAR 2023 52nd National Solar Conference Call for Participation is OPEN

ASES invites you to submit a proposal to present at next year's conference around the theme "Transforming the Energy Landscape for All." Submissions will be accepted until January 6, 2023. The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) supports the global initiative that a world equitably transformed to 100% renewable energy is...
EDUCATION
earth.com

Some countries are lagging behind in the shift to green energy

When it comes to the transition from fossil fuels to newer, greener energy alternatives, some countries race ahead in the lead and others lag behind. A new study appearing this week in the journal Science finds that this phenomenon is not just down to a difference in resource availability between the countries. Instead, politics and policies play a major role in determining how governments respond to the challenges of switching to new energy sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

