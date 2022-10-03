Read full article on original website
There’s A ‘New Wave’ Of Famous El Pasoans in 2022
An El Paso-born actress is set to appear in the newest season of Netflix hit YA show Winx: Saga. She's part of a growing list of El Pasoans "Making It" in the entertainment industry. For a long time if you asked somebody if they could name anyone famous from El...
2 New Cookie Plug Locations Are Coming To West & East El Paso
El Paso LOVES cookies. If it's any evidence by our local places like Bella Cora Bakery, or Insomnia Cookies... it's pretty clear that El Paso has a sweet tooth. We love whenever a new spot opens; whether it's local or a chain (like Tiff's Treats or Baked Bear). El Paso...
The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses
El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
A Look Back at the Haunting of El Paso’s People Emporium
Greetings boos and ghouls! With the Halloween season is in full swing in the Borderland, many are on the hunt for the perfect "Squid Game" costume, but I'm looking for some haunted places to check out!. transparent ghost little girl appears between vintage seat in movie theater, horror film, halloween...
El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes
El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
The El Paso Star on the Mountain Shines Red, But Not for Halloween – Here’s Why
No, they’re not trying to be spooky. But there is a reason why the star on the mountain is shining red instead of its usual bright white. And the Drug Enforcement Administration is behind it. Red Ribbon Week. According to the El Paso Chamber, which is in charge of...
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co Closing Its Doors For Good In El Paso
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. has announced it is closing its doors for good in East El Paso. After nearly a decade, the local coffee shop known for its unique square donuts is closing and saying goodbye to its patrons this weekend. Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. originally opened at...
UTEP Dinner Theatre Adds More Rocky Horror Shows Due to High Demand
If you were bummed that you wouldn't be able to make it to the UTEP Dinner Theatre presentations of "The Rocky Horror Show", well, get your toast ready because more shows have been added!. Due to a high demand, and due to the fact that their shows are 96% sold...
El Paso Chihuahuas Join The Marvel Universe With Their Team Logo
The El Paso Chihuahuas are all ready for the 2023 season and they’ll be rocking a brand new team logo that will have Marvel fans racing to buy some Chihuahuas gear. The El Paso Chihuahuas, Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment revealed the new Marvel-designed team logo for the teams 2023 logo and it feature Chico the Chihuahua is a way you’ve never seen him before.
It’s Back! Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck Rolling Into El Paso For One Day Only
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be returning to El Paso this month with purrfect treats and pretty-in-pink merchandise for fans of all ages. But it's only going to be in town for a single Saturday in October, so save the event date shared below. Hello Kitty, Goodbye Paycheck. Hello...
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
Share the El Paso Area You Advise Future Movers Not to Move to
Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
Boozy Ice Cream Barlor Opens Second El Paso Location At The Canyons at Cimarron
Forget adult happy meals. Ice cream AND booze. TAKE MY MONEY NOW!! The Canyons at Cimarron just got a new tenant and it’s a place that will have adults screaming for more ice cream. Locally owned ice cream bar, Boozy Ice Cream Barlor, has expanded its business and has...
Adults In El Paso Sure Could Use an Adult Happy Meal…But Where?
There are some days grown adults wish they could be a kid again for simple pleasures. You know those big moments that once meant the world to you when your parents got you a happy meal. But now that tables have turned and you get to see your kid enjoy...
Have A Wickedly Fun Time At El Paso’s 2022 Halloween Monster Bash
Enjoy a wickedly good time at the 2022 Halloween Monster Bash that will indeed cast a fun spell on revelers in October. The countdown to Halloween is officially on and if you love some good ol' spooky fun, then get ready to dress up and get down at the upcoming Halloween Monster Bash filled with plenty of frightful fun.
Places Outside of Texas Closer To El Paso Than Places In Texas
El Paso is located on the western edge of Texas. pretty far away from the rest of Texas. El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas, the only major city in Texas in the mountain time zone and is nowhere near the rest of Texas. If you head east...
El Paso Folks Look Like a Bunch of Jeffrey Dahmers to This Texan
Tons of families in El Paso sure do love to enjoy the weekend grubbing out on some tasty Mexican food. Some of the most popular Mexican foods you will find at your abuelita's house or at a family gathering during big parties. Giving you those major hints should help you...
Amazon Just Released Its Fun 2022 Toy Catalog & We’re Here For It
Hey, El Paso, check your mailbox because Amazon just sent out its 2022 toy catalog, and it's giving us all sorts of nostalgic vibes. In a throwback to the days when little boys and girls looked forward to pouring over each page of the Toys "R" Us toy catalog, Amazon has now stepped in and filled that gap by issuing its version just in time for the holidays.
El Paso City Paying $4 Million Seems Like a Lot for Migrant Expenses
This money is going towards things like snacks, charter buses, hotel rooms, and food. But how much is too much?. A new article by Border Report details how migrant relate expenses will cost the city of El Paso upwards of four-million Dollars. Last week, El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser told...
