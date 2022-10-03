ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses

El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
A Look Back at the Haunting of El Paso’s People Emporium

Greetings boos and ghouls! With the Halloween season is in full swing in the Borderland, many are on the hunt for the perfect "Squid Game" costume, but I'm looking for some haunted places to check out!. transparent ghost little girl appears between vintage seat in movie theater, horror film, halloween...
El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes

El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
El Paso Chihuahuas Join The Marvel Universe With Their Team Logo

The El Paso Chihuahuas are all ready for the 2023 season and they’ll be rocking a brand new team logo that will have Marvel fans racing to buy some Chihuahuas gear. The El Paso Chihuahuas, Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment revealed the new Marvel-designed team logo for the teams 2023 logo and it feature Chico the Chihuahua is a way you’ve never seen him before.
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?

The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
Share the El Paso Area You Advise Future Movers Not to Move to

Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
Amazon Just Released Its Fun 2022 Toy Catalog & We’re Here For It

Hey, El Paso, check your mailbox because Amazon just sent out its 2022 toy catalog, and it's giving us all sorts of nostalgic vibes. In a throwback to the days when little boys and girls looked forward to pouring over each page of the Toys "R" Us toy catalog, Amazon has now stepped in and filled that gap by issuing its version just in time for the holidays.
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

