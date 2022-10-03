Read full article on original website
Related
Why defunding IRS auditors won’t be easy GOP promise to keep
Republicans heading into November’s midterm elections are talking a big game on the IRS, promising to take back the $80 billion in agency funding provided by Democrats and scuttle plans to hire what the GOP has characterized as an army of new auditors. The strategy could pay political dividends at the polls in November if…
Maryland court hears arguments on mail-in ballot counting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Judges on Maryland’s highest court questioned a lawyer’s argument Friday that it would be unconstitutional to let mail-in ballots be counted earlier than currently allowed. Attorney C. Edward Hartman told the Court of Appeals that it was up to the General Assembly, not...
Governor Edwards not ready to follow President Biden’s pardoning lead
Governor John Bel Edwards approves of President Biden’s pardon of federal inmates for simple marijuana possession—he’s just not ready to do it on state level.
Comments / 0