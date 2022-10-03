ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

The differences between what Russia and Ukraine say is happening on the ground

To the growing gap now between what Russia says is happening in Ukraine and reality on the ground - Russia insists it has annexed parts of Ukraine. It says it's pouring in hundreds of thousands more troops, but Ukrainian troops keep pushing a counteroffensive in the country's south and east, and they keep upending the Kremlin's plans. In southern Ukraine is where we find NPR's Jason Beaubien. And I want to let you listen in to how his reporting compares with what our Pentagon correspondent, Tom Bowman, is hearing here in Washington. Hi, you two.
Ukrainian troops keep up their counteroffensives in the country's south and east

Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
Here's what to know about the Nobel Peace Prize winners

BERLIN, MOSCOW, KYIV — This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as two human rights organizations, Memorial in Russia and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine. The awards were named on Friday by Berit Reiss-Andsersen, chairperson of...
Kitsap Sun

A needed win for the home team we're all part of

Perhaps in some weird reverse-evolutionary way we, as a human species, should offer our regrets this past week to our long, long-ago ancestors, the dinosaurs. When they roamed the earth millions of years ago, they had no idea what to do if a big rock would approach earth from far away and potentially wipe them out — as our current science believes happened to them. Perhaps they had their heads in tar pits. ...
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way

As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

