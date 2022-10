Today Emma Drennan made some delicious gluten free cheesecake bars. This is perfect for the fall because this season is all about apples, cinnamon, and caramel. This recipe brings these yummy flavors and melds them into a beautiful Carmel Apple Streusel Cheesecake Bar. This is the perfect dessert to serve at your next party.

