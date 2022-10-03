Read full article on original website
City of Clyde to host first Oktoberfest, announces entertainment lineup
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Clyde is set to host its first ever Oktoberfest next weekend! This German-based festival will have food, entertainment, games, vendors, bouncy festival and more. With more than two dozen vendors next weekend, there will be no lack in choice-of-food, such as sweet apple strudels and brats with sauerkraut, […]
20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go
Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
St. Ann’s Hospital burns in north Abilene fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire burned in north Abilene Thursday night. 9:00 p.m. Update: The fire has not been put out, but has shrunk tremendously. The roof and many walls have collapsed. 8:30 p.m. Update: The building has been identified as St. Ann’s Hospital located at 1350 Cypress Street. There is a structure […]
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th
The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
Abilene’s Wylie community celebrates life of 23-year-old former WHS football star killed in Wyoming wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 23-year-old Cason Grant, who was best known as a former football captain for Wylie High School, was killed in a rollover crash in Converse County, Wyoming over the weekend. As his family prepares to lay the young man to rest, the Wylie community has displayed an incredible show of support towards […]
koxe.com
Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman
Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
Drought continues and Texas lake levels are suffering
Almost all of Texas remains under drought conditions – and, of course, that’s bad for our lake levels. All but about 10 percent of Texas ranges from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.
ktxs.com
Fire breaks out at home in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out at a home in the 400 Block of Meander in Abilene this afternoon. According to a press release, fire crews responded to the house fire to find heavy smoke and flames showing. The neighboring homes were able to be protected, and the fire was contained to the single home.
Driver killed after slamming into wall outside Abilene restaurant
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed after slamming into a wall outside an Abilene restaurant Thursday morning. Hunter Pendergraft, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the parking lot of Rosa’s Tortilla Factory on the 1000 block of N Judge Ely Blvd around 5:30 a.m., according to a press […]
UPDATE: AFD investigates large fire at South Abilene home with multiple occupants
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a house fire in in the Sayles area of Abilene Wednesday afternoon, as large plumes of smoke were visible even from the far south side of town. The fire, in the 400 block of Meander Street, was started around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to […]
At least One Person Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Hawley (Hawley, TX)
On Tuesday night Hayley Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash between Abilene and Hawley. A driver and passenger were injured. The extent of their injuries is [..]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
27-year-old Abilene man dies in single-vehicle crash on Judge Ely Blvd.
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man is dead after a crash in north Abilene Thursday, Oct. 6. Abilene Police Department officers responded to a major motor vehicle collision at approximately 5:30 a.m. in a business parking lot in the 1000 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard. The driver of...
At least 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Hawley
HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Hawley Police Department (HPD), along with emergency services, responded to a two-vehicle wreck around 9:00 Tuesday night between Abilene and Hawley. While most information is unknown at this time, Drive Texas reported that police diverted traffic to the frontage roads off US 277 […]
Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent […]
Stephens County plea deals announced for September 2022
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in September 2022:. James Edward Hart, 53, Breckenridge, pleaded guilty to the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B, One Gram or More but Less Than Four Grams –Methamphetamine, and was sentenced to seven years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID), and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and court costs.
Recognize this couple? Abilene police search for man, woman wanted for questioning in vehicle theft
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is searching for a couple who may have connections to a September stolen vehicle case. APD posted still images from surveillance footage at an Abilene grocery store, of a man and woman. Police said they may have information regarding a stolen motorcycle, but did not say […]
Crime Reports: Gas mask reported stolen out of vehicle in south Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Congress Avenue – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect pulled […]
Driver killed in fiery crash on US 84 in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed in a fiery crash after a car slammed into a truck that was stopped on US 84 in Taylor County Sunday night. Juan Torres, 75, of Lawn, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the highway just north of Lawn around 9:00 p.m., […]
