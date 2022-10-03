ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

MIX 92-5

20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go

Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

St. Ann’s Hospital burns in north Abilene fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire burned in north Abilene Thursday night. 9:00 p.m. Update: The fire has not been put out, but has shrunk tremendously. The roof and many walls have collapsed. 8:30 p.m. Update: The building has been identified as St. Ann’s Hospital located at 1350 Cypress Street. There is a structure […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th

The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman

Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
COLEMAN, TX
ktxs.com

Fire breaks out at home in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out at a home in the 400 Block of Meander in Abilene this afternoon. According to a press release, fire crews responded to the house fire to find heavy smoke and flames showing. The neighboring homes were able to be protected, and the fire was contained to the single home.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

At least 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Hawley

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Hawley Police Department (HPD), along with emergency services, responded to a two-vehicle wreck around 9:00 Tuesday night between Abilene and Hawley. While most information is unknown at this time, Drive Texas reported that police diverted traffic to the frontage roads off US 277 […]
HAWLEY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County plea deals announced for September 2022

Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in September 2022:. James Edward Hart, 53, Breckenridge, pleaded guilty to the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B, One Gram or More but Less Than Four Grams –Methamphetamine, and was sentenced to seven years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID), and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and court costs.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Gas mask reported stolen out of vehicle in south Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Congress Avenue – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect pulled […]
ABILENE, TX

