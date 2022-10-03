Read full article on original website
Related
seventeen.com
What Happened to Jeffrey Dahmer's Grandmother, Catherine Jemima Hughes?
Content warning: This article contains references to murder and sexual assault some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. In Netflix’s hit show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Jeffrey Dahmer's grandmother Catherine Dahmer (otherwise known as Catherine Jemima Hughes) plays a major role in the notorious serial killer's story as Dahmer killed multiple men during his time living with her. He killed and dismembered odor-emitting bodies in her home, and yet it is believed that Catherine, depicted by actress Michael Learned, was unaware of what happened in her basement.
seventeen.com
What We Know About "Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes"
Content warning: This article contains discussion of murder and sexual assault some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. Netflix's scripted dramatized series DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story may have faced criticism from victims' families and members of the LGBTQ+ community, but it also broke records and gained 196.2 million hours within the first week of its release. The streamer is releasing more content surrounding Dahmer with its new limited documentary series, Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. The notorious serial killer murdered and dismembered 17 boys and men from 1978 to 1991, and the new true crime documentary unveils more than 32 hours of previously unreleased recordings in conversation with Dahmer.
seventeen.com
Why Is There Not a Memorial For Jeffrey Dahmer's Victims?
Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has revisited the life and case of one of America's most notorious serial killers. With the No. 1 trending spot secured and 196.2 million (and counting) hours viewed series receiving an encore performance with the three-part Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes debuting on October 7, it's no wonder everyone wants to know more about the Milwaukee murderer. The show leaves us with possibly one of the biggest questions so far at the end of episode eight — why is there no memorial for the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer?
seventeen.com
Kim Kardashian Debuts True-Crime Podcast with Chilling Story
Kim Kardashian is continuing her fight for criminal justice reform with her latest unexpected project. Yesterday, the SKKN founder debuted her new Spotify-exclusive true-crime podcast, Kim Kardashian’s The System—two years after she signed the deal with Spotify. The first season focuses on the chilling story of Kevin Keith,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ben Kingsley to Lead Adaptation of Neil Gaiman, Dave McKean Graphic Novel ‘Violent Cases’
Some 35 years after Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean’s first-ever graphic novel Violent Cases was published, Scary Monster, Lakesville Productions and Foton.Pictures have unveiled that development on a feature adaptation is now underway, with Oscar-winning actor Ben Kingsley attached to play the lead. The film is being led by the creative team behind the BAFTA-nominated The Girl With All The Gifts, including writer Mike Carey, director Colm McCarthy and producer Camille Gatin. Violent Cases was created by Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, The Sandman, Coraline, Lucifer, American Gods, Doctor Who) and Dave McKean (Luna, Mirror Mask). The graphic novel’s original publisher Mike Lake reached out to Gaiman about turning it into a feature film. Lake suggested writer Carey, who had previously written Lucifer and many other books in...
seventeen.com
The Sussexes Are Reportedly Trying to "Tone Down" Their Docuseries, But Netflix Isn't Having It
Barely a day goes by without a dramatic update on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries, and now Page Six is out here reporting that the couple "are at odds with Netflix and even their own production team" about what will make it into the show. "Harry and Meghan...
Comments / 0