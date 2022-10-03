ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

L﻿iverpool 2-0 Rangers: Pick of the stats

Only Napoli have had more shots than Liverpool (62) in the Champions League this season, while Rangers have faced more than any other side so far this term (65). Darwin Nunez had more shots than any other Liverpool player in this match (six) – it’s the most shots a Liverpool player has had without scoring in a group-stage game since Sadio Mane against Red Bull Salzburg in December 2019 (also six).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Brentford - Preview: Takeoversary!

In most cases, and most of all if you’re reading this, today is not just one more day for you. October 7th will always be the day for you. October 7th will always be a date to remember. October 7th will always be the day everything changed. I’m talking,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Bodø Glimt match thread: back in action

Arsenal play host to Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League this evening. A win sends the Gunners to the top of the group with a match in hand over the visitors and Zurich. You’ll recall that the match against PSV Eindhoven was rescheduled because of the Queen’s death. It’s important for Arsenal to win their group with the new format — coming first means you avoid an additional knock-out tie against a club dropping down from the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
James Tavernier
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst
BBC

'﻿No Real clause in Haaland contract'

Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Diaz: “Win, Win, and Win.”

TNT Sports Brasil, whom also carried Darwin’s semi-viral but unsurprising admission that he doesn’t know what Jürgen is talking about most of the time without the help of Pepijn Lijnders and Vitos Matos, spoke to Liverpool FC winger Luis Diaz after the 2-0 win against Rangers at Anfield. He had some interesting things to say, including thoughts on the departure of Sadio Mané:
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Rangers#Memorials#Hillsborough Stadium#Uefa Champions League#Hillsborough Memorial
SB Nation

UEFA Champions League: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur turn their sights to the Champions League today as they visit Deutsche Bank Park to take on Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt. Spurs are reeling a bit following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of rival Arsenal. While it’s not the end of the world, the concern among Spurs faithful is how toothless the attack looked at time. Antonio Conte has been more direct this week but is trying to reassure everyone that the squad is making the necessary adjustments to right the ship.
UEFA
SB Nation

Wednesday October 5th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Naby Keïta to Refuse Contract Talks Until January

After a 2021-22 season in which midfielder Naby Keïta made as much of a contribution for Liverpool as at any point since the Reds paid £52.75M to sign him from RB Leipzig in 2018, the 2022-23 season was meant to be his prove-it campaign. Instead, Keïta fell injured...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Copenhagen Crushed, Walker Worries, Riyad Responds, and More...

The fixtures are coming thick and fast as we get ever closer to the start of Qatar 2022. Manchester City have just finished off their home victory over FC Copenhagen and are already preparing to host Southampton on Saturday. Here are the latest headlines from Sky Blue News to keep you up to speed.
UEFA
SB Nation

Kalidou Koulibaly settling well at Chelsea ... at least off the pitch

When Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea this summer, it was the fulfillment of a destiny some six years in the making, since we were first linked with the former Napoli center back. A standout in the Serie A, his arrival was seen as a direct replacement, if not upgrade, on Antonio Rüdiger, who had left for Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Kalidou Koulibaly still adapting at Chelsea but hoping for more regular minutes going forward

Kalidou Koulibaly got his first start under Graham Potter in last night’s must-win Champions League group stage match against AC Milan, and while the veteran center back had a few issues early — and was perhaps lucky to avoid a yellow card inside the first handful of minutes — he eventually settled down and put in a solid shift on the left end of the restored back-three.
PREMIER LEAGUE

