ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester City to give Erling Haaland new deal to thwart Real Madrid
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City to stop...
MLS・
BBC
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers: Pick of the stats
Only Napoli have had more shots than Liverpool (62) in the Champions League this season, while Rangers have faced more than any other side so far this term (65). Darwin Nunez had more shots than any other Liverpool player in this match (six) – it’s the most shots a Liverpool player has had without scoring in a group-stage game since Sadio Mane against Red Bull Salzburg in December 2019 (also six).
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Brentford - Preview: Takeoversary!
In most cases, and most of all if you’re reading this, today is not just one more day for you. October 7th will always be the day for you. October 7th will always be a date to remember. October 7th will always be the day everything changed. I’m talking,...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Bodø Glimt match thread: back in action
Arsenal play host to Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League this evening. A win sends the Gunners to the top of the group with a match in hand over the visitors and Zurich. You’ll recall that the match against PSV Eindhoven was rescheduled because of the Queen’s death. It’s important for Arsenal to win their group with the new format — coming first means you avoid an additional knock-out tie against a club dropping down from the Champions League.
BBC
Steve Cooper to remain Nottingham Forest manager following club meetings
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club. The 42-year-old's position was in doubt after his side fell to the bottom of the Premier League following Monday's 4-0 loss to Leicester. However, it has been decided he should be given more time in...
BBC
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
SB Nation
Diaz: “Win, Win, and Win.”
TNT Sports Brasil, whom also carried Darwin’s semi-viral but unsurprising admission that he doesn’t know what Jürgen is talking about most of the time without the help of Pepijn Lijnders and Vitos Matos, spoke to Liverpool FC winger Luis Diaz after the 2-0 win against Rangers at Anfield. He had some interesting things to say, including thoughts on the departure of Sadio Mané:
SB Nation
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 5 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Donatas Rumšas LTU...
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Podcast: An interview with former Sunderland and Swansea striker - Danny Graham!
How has life been treating Danny since retiring from professional football last year?. How his first first spell at Sunderland came about and stories about his time under *deep breath* Martin O’Neill, Paolo Di Canio, Gus Poyet and Dick Advocaat;. His relationship with current Sunderland gaffer Tony Mowbray after...
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against AC Milan: Still a back-three; Gallagher to start!
Chelsea will be already fighting for our Champions League survival when we take on defending Italian champions AC Milan at Stamford Bridge tonight. The good news is that Graham Potter should have a nearly fully healthy squad at his disposal. The bad news is that Milan are in good form and will be itching to all but secure their spot in the knockout stages.
SB Nation
UEFA Champions League: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur turn their sights to the Champions League today as they visit Deutsche Bank Park to take on Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt. Spurs are reeling a bit following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of rival Arsenal. While it’s not the end of the world, the concern among Spurs faithful is how toothless the attack looked at time. Antonio Conte has been more direct this week but is trying to reassure everyone that the squad is making the necessary adjustments to right the ship.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Paul Ince ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ After Norwich City Draw
Reading continued to prove people wrong with a brilliantly deserved 1-1 draw against Norwich City at the SCL Stadium. We could have gone in at half time 2-0 up but Andy Carroll had his header saved and Jeff Hendrick’s shot hit the post. Grant Hanley gave the visitors the...
SB Nation
Wednesday October 5th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
SB Nation
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan, Player Ratings: Reece James takes the next step, drags Chelsea with him
A vanquished Rafael Leão put it very well, adding to Reecey’s “clout” in the process, probably much to Wilfried Zaha’s chagrin:. “James is a good player, he was all over me and everywhere at the same time, he timed his runs very fine. I hardly talk about opposing players but this guy is actually the toughest I have faced I think.”
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Naby Keïta to Refuse Contract Talks Until January
After a 2021-22 season in which midfielder Naby Keïta made as much of a contribution for Liverpool as at any point since the Reds paid £52.75M to sign him from RB Leipzig in 2018, the 2022-23 season was meant to be his prove-it campaign. Instead, Keïta fell injured...
SB Nation
Ibrahima Konate Speaks On ‘Mythical’ Liverpool: “I Could End My Career Here”
Ibrahima Konate may be a colossus of a center back, one of defending World Cup Champion, France’s brightest young talents, and a player seemingly destined for stardom, but even he has still been taken aback by his experience playing for a club as globally renown as Liverpool. Reds supporters...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Copenhagen Crushed, Walker Worries, Riyad Responds, and More...
The fixtures are coming thick and fast as we get ever closer to the start of Qatar 2022. Manchester City have just finished off their home victory over FC Copenhagen and are already preparing to host Southampton on Saturday. Here are the latest headlines from Sky Blue News to keep you up to speed.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Kalidou Koulibaly settling well at Chelsea ... at least off the pitch
When Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea this summer, it was the fulfillment of a destiny some six years in the making, since we were first linked with the former Napoli center back. A standout in the Serie A, his arrival was seen as a direct replacement, if not upgrade, on Antonio Rüdiger, who had left for Real Madrid.
SB Nation
Kalidou Koulibaly still adapting at Chelsea but hoping for more regular minutes going forward
Kalidou Koulibaly got his first start under Graham Potter in last night’s must-win Champions League group stage match against AC Milan, and while the veteran center back had a few issues early — and was perhaps lucky to avoid a yellow card inside the first handful of minutes — he eventually settled down and put in a solid shift on the left end of the restored back-three.
SB Nation
Riyad Mahrez: “We are very happy and I’m very happy to play for this team.”
Let’s dive in- “200 games is a lot to be fair,” he told City TV. “It’s good, I wish for another 200 to play and keep going, scoring, assisting, winning titles with this team because at the end, that’s what we play for. “We are...
