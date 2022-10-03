Read full article on original website
Can A $2,300 Dual-Sport Motorcycle Possibly Be Any Good?
With the rising cost of everything in 2022, the desire to find your fun in less expensive ways is even stronger than ever. If you’re the type of rider who can’t resist the thought of a good deal, then talk of a dual-sport bike that retails for $2,300 new is likely cause for a serious eyebrow raise. That’s a shipped price, by the way—anywhere in the U.S. except California (where it’s not legal).
UBCO 2X2ADV Electric Bike Is Now Available In Black
It’s new bike season, all across the industry—and new, updated, and color-changed bikes are rolling out left and right in October, 2022. If you like the idea of the rather unique UBCO 2x2ADV electric bike, but you wish that it came in a color other than white, we have good news for you. As of October 5, 2022, UBCO is proud to announce that the 2X2ADV now comes in black, too.
Horex VR6 RAW 99 Limited Edition Adds Lightness With Carbon Fiber
If you like carbon fiber, and you’re also fond of the Horex VR6, then Horex has yet another creation in store for fans to enjoy. Back at Intermot 2018, Horex introduced the VR6 RAW, which showcased extremely lightweight, forged aluminum wheels in black to match its blacked-out everything. It boasted quite a bit of carbon fiber of its own, and weighed in at a claimed 220 kilograms dry (about 485 pounds).
Ducati World Première 2023 Episode Four Postponed To A Future Date
Ducati’s World Première 2023 season kicked off on September 2, 2022. At the time of writing, we’ve seen three of the seven new machines that the team from Bologna are excited to reveal to us all this time around. First came the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Limited Edition...
Zard Has A Shiny New Full Exhaust For The Aprilia RS 660
Parallel-twin-powered sportbikes are all the rage these days, and nearly all manufacturers—save for a few purist brands—have at least one sporty machine, either fully faired or naked, rocking this compact powerplant. Out of all the possible configurations of the good old P-twin, the 270-degree crankshaft iteration has always been a favorite of sporty riders thanks to its power delivery, sound, and character that mimics that of a 90-degree V-twin.
Can-Am Teams Up With Road Warrior Foundation For 2022 Group Ride
Whether it’s Harley-Davidson's partnership with the Wounded Warrior Program or Indian’s support of the Veterans Charity Ride, the motorcycle industry stands behind veterans. Can-Am is no different, and its long-running collaboration with Road Warrior Foundation (RWF) just wrapped up the 2022 Road Warrior Ride. Now in its ninth...
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Makes Its Way To Europe
Royal Enfield has been making waves both in the U.S. and across the world thanks to its affordable and beautifully styled machines. Its newest offering, the Hunter 350, has proven to be a success in the Asian market, with Janaki being able to test it out for herself—be sure to check out her first ride review linked below. That said, although the Hunter 350 has yet to make its way Stateside, it has already begun making its way to Europe.
BMW Europe Recalls CE-04 E-Scooter Due To Faulty Horn Bracket
The CE-04 electric scooter is one advanced machine, and BMW wants you to know that. If the 8.9 kWh battery pack, 31 kW (42 horsepower) maximum output, and a one-hour-and-40-minute quick charging option aren’t enough to convince you, the futuristic design should seal the deal. Despite those advanced features, BMW Europe is recalling the CE-04 for a potentially dangerous steering issue.
Honda Releases Redesigned Forza 350 Maxi-Scooter In Thailand
As much as we love Honda for its performance-oriented machines such as the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the Africa-Twin, the Japanese motorbike manufacturer has made it to the top of the industry largely thanks to its small-displacement commuters that account for the majority of its sales. In Asia, models like the ADV 150 and PCX 160 are very popular. Moving up the ladder, the Forza 350 maxi-scoot presents itself with incredible value, too.
British Superbike: Chrissy Rouse Dies After Donnington Park Crash
British Superbike (BSB) rider Chrissy Rouse reached the top of the Stock 1000 mountain when he wrestled the 2020 Championship away from his competitors. The Crowe Performance rider finished 26 points ahead of the field, winning two races and notching seven podiums in the process. Rouse reunited with the Crowe...
Segura Debuts Presto Textile Jacket For Cold And Wet Weather
As cooler weather approaches, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to stop riding. The newer riders among you may be intimidated by the notion of going out on two wheels in wet, frigid weather, however, the right gear can go a long way in keeping your ride safe yet exciting. Plus, I’m a firm believer that getting used to riding on wet roads is a good way to develop your skills.
Meet Peugeot’s E-Streetzone: The Brand’s New Electric Scooter
From October 17 to 23, 2022, Peugeot will be present at the Mondial de l’Automobile show in Paris. This year will be important for the French brand because of its electrification plans, and things will continue with the e-Streetzone once it gets an official unveiling at the show this month.
