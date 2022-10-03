ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

An Evening with OJPC: For residents that lack essential support as they navigate the complexities of criminal legal system

Loveland, Ohio – Epiphany UMC and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church are sponsoring “An Evening with OJPC” on Wednesday, October 26 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. The evening is for local residents to “come to learn about and support” the Ohio Justice and Policy Center, a nonprofit law firm that works to create “fair, intelligent, redemptive criminal justice systems”. They provide direct legal assistance to clients, advocate for better policies and laws, and conduct community education.
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Chase grants $500K for Black women

JPMorgan Chase is granting $500,000 to expand a Cincinnati regional chamber talent program aimed at connecting Black women to technology careers, with two local nonprofits and a foundation providing key support. The program will build on the existing Google career certificates program. The certificates equip people with job-ready skills in...
Hamilton County Public Health issues “Overdose Alert”

Local public health partners and the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition are issuing this alert to increase community awareness. September 30 has indicated some abnormal changes in overdose related activity causing suspicion for high levels of fentanyl in the drug supply. Between Saturday, 9/30 and Wednesday 10/5, there were 16 preliminary overdose deaths. Overdose ED visits increased on Tuesday, 10/4 with 10 visits and on Wednesday, 10/5 with 9 overdose ED visits.
School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Cincinnati

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton DIamond – Type: Pot Bellied– Age: Adult– Gender: Female– Read more on Petfinder Yoda aka Harry – Type: Lizard– Age: Young– […]
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
