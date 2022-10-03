Read full article on original website
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state law, employers can pay people with...
lovelandmagazine.com
An Evening with OJPC: For residents that lack essential support as they navigate the complexities of criminal legal system
Loveland, Ohio – Epiphany UMC and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church are sponsoring “An Evening with OJPC” on Wednesday, October 26 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. The evening is for local residents to “come to learn about and support” the Ohio Justice and Policy Center, a nonprofit law firm that works to create “fair, intelligent, redemptive criminal justice systems”. They provide direct legal assistance to clients, advocate for better policies and laws, and conduct community education.
Greater Cincinnati's only free pharmacy hits $100 million prescription milestone
Greater Cincinnati's only free pharmacy hits $100 million prescription milestone. The program provides roughly 700 monthly patients with vital medications they otherwise could not afford at no cost.
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
moversmakers.org
Chase grants $500K for Black women
JPMorgan Chase is granting $500,000 to expand a Cincinnati regional chamber talent program aimed at connecting Black women to technology careers, with two local nonprofits and a foundation providing key support. The program will build on the existing Google career certificates program. The certificates equip people with job-ready skills in...
lovelandmagazine.com
Hamilton County Public Health issues “Overdose Alert”
Local public health partners and the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition are issuing this alert to increase community awareness. September 30 has indicated some abnormal changes in overdose related activity causing suspicion for high levels of fentanyl in the drug supply. Between Saturday, 9/30 and Wednesday 10/5, there were 16 preliminary overdose deaths. Overdose ED visits increased on Tuesday, 10/4 with 10 visits and on Wednesday, 10/5 with 9 overdose ED visits.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent discusses district's most pressing needs and greatest successes
Cincinnati Public Schools new superintendent, Iranetta Rayborn Wright, packed a lot into her first 100 days on the job, including the creation of a plan to move the district forward. Among the areas she identified to focus on are communication and culture. Now, Wright joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss how...
WKRC
School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Dogs rescued from Florida shelters up for adoption at SPCA Cincinnati
Last week, 26 animals traveled to the Tri-State to escape hurricane Ian. The dogs were initially up for adoption in the Sunshine state at other shelters.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Cincinnati
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton DIamond – Type: Pot Bellied– Age: Adult– Gender: Female– Read more on Petfinder Yoda aka Harry – Type: Lizard– Age: Young– […]
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
wksu.org
DeWine proposes new initiative for Ohio's low-income families, others question political timing
Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio's Republican incumbent running for re-election, is proposing a new initiative to help low-income mothers and their babies, which includes expanding Medicaid services. The initiative comes as some voters who are upset with the state’s new abortion ban — which is currently on hold by a court...
Fox 19
Former captains lawsuit against West Chester chief, trustees can proceed, judge rules
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A federal lawsuit alleging civil rights violations and retaliation filed by two former veteran West Chester Township police captains against the Butler County township, its police chief, trustees, top administrator and others can proceed, a judge ordered. Jamie Hensley and Joe Gutman sued in...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
Joe Burrow, parents launch nonprofit to overcome food insecurity, youth mental health issues
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is launching a nonprofit foundation. The Joe Burrow Foundation, launched by Burrow along with his parents Robin and Jimmy Burrow, looks to “meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.”. The foundation...
How many downtown office workers are gone for good?
Three years ago, downtown had a daytime population of more than 64,000. Now, it has more than 2.5 million square feet of unused office space.
