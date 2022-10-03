Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Obituary: Michael V. Barbarossa of Brewster.
Michael V. Barbarossa of Brewster, NY, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday October 2, 2022, at the age of 44. Michael was born October 20, 1977, in Carmel, NY, the son of George and Linda (Spellman) Barbarossa of Brewster, NY. He graduated from North Salem High School in 1996, then received an associates degree from the San Diego Golf Academy. Michael worked as a Manager for Ultimate Auto in Peekskill, NY. He was a talented golfer, enjoyed fishing, the Mets, Jets, Rangers and most of all playing with his nieces. Besides his parents, Michael is survived by his brother, George Barbarossa, his wife, Lindsay and his nieces, Grace and Vivian.
Ridgefield Public Schools mourn passing of high school student Nia Simpson
Ridgefield Public School superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva shared some sad news, informing the school community that Ridgefield High School junior Nia Simpson had passed away. Da Silva said, "RPS lost an RHS junior to a brief, devastating illness. Nia Simpson was a beloved part of our community— friend, three-season athlete, and student government member.
Walk/Run for Abilis Announces Event Ambassador is Darien Resident Sophia Moubayed
Walk/Run for Abilis is an annual fall tradition, with this year’s walk on Sunday, October 16th, being the nonprofit organization’s 17th annual Walk/Run. Part of that tradition is naming a Walk/Run ambassador! This year’s Walk/Run for Abilis Ambassador is Sophia Moubayed, a 24 year-old resident of Darien, Connecticut, and Abilis program participant.
Bethel High School Theater Booster Hold Dinner's Ready Fundraiser!
Bethel High School Theater Booster's fundraiser "Dinner's Ready" is back!. Enjoy the night off from cooking and let Loree's Fine Foods prepare a delicious meal for your family!. Preorder HERE and dinner will be ready for pick up at Bethel High School during parent-teacher conference week October 26-27, from 4:30-6:30...
Connecticut Teacher of the Year 2023 - Carolyn Kielma of Bristol Eastern High School
Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker have announced that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School in Bristol, has been selected as Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, the state’s highest recognition honoring extraordinary teachers. Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker this...
An Autumn Dinner to Remember, RVNAhealth Thanks Community and Impact Speaker Joe Pastore
On September 24th RVNAhealth hosted its annual Autumn Dinner at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. Friends, supporters, clients, and clinical staff came together to celebrate the agency’s work providing exceptional health and wellness care for individuals of all ages. Guest speaker, Joseph Pastore, shared his personal experience with...
Jacqueline A. Ryan of Patterson, NY, passed away in Brewster, NY on Sunday October 2, 2022
Jacqueline A. Ryan of Patterson, NY, passed away in Brewster, NY on Sunday October 2, 2022, at the age of 60. Jackie was born March 6, 1962, in Mt. Kisco, NY, daughter of Joan (Zecchin) Murtha of Danbury, CT and the late James F. Murtha. She graduated from Brewster High School in 1980. Jackie worked at Green Chimneys for thirty years as an administrator, retiring in 2020.
Ridgefield Chamber Sponsors Scarecrow Contest
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Ridgefield's 10th Annual Scarecrow Contest. Individuals, families, organizations and businesses are invited to create a scarecrow to be displayed on Main Street from October 15-31. Here's how it works:. 1. Complete the entry form HERE, submit a $25 payment. 2. Pick up scarecrow...
Sasco Pediatric Dentistry Celebrates Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development announced the official grand opening of Sasco Pediatric Dentistry, located at 1 Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield. The First Selectwoman, Brenda L., Kupchick, Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, and Chamber of Commerce President, Beverly Balaz, joined Dr. Michelle Neves, her family and team, to celebrate the grand opening of her practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 30th.
Town of Southbury Announces Director of Senior Services Position
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Director of Senior Services. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
Local Dunkin Donuts Donates to Support Homeless Shelter and Soup Kitchen in Milford
The newly renovated Dunkin Donuts on 214 Woodmont Road in Milford recently presented the Beth-El Center with a check for $5,000 as part of their grand re-opening event on September 8, 2022. Franchise owners Alex Dipietro and Margaret Bagueiro oversee five Dunkin Donuts locally, providing jobs and training, and have...
Tri-State Weather Conference is in Danbury on October 15!
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Western Connecticut State University will host the Eighth Tri-State Weather Conference in the Science Building on the university’s Midtown campus, 181 White Street in Danbury. Registration is $35 and the event is open to the public. Register online at www.wcsu.edu/weatherconference/registration.asp. The conference will begin at...
A Decade of Ushering at The Ridgefield Playhouse! Celebrate Alex Fischetti this Sunday!
This past Sunday, October 2 was a momentous day for Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director Allison Stockel. “It was 10 years ago when Charles Grodin walked into my office at The Ridgefield Playhouse and introduced me to his pal Alex Fischetti. Alex was looking for work so I hired him as one of our ushers.”
This Week in the City: Learn About Danbury's Public Works Department
In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito highlights the hard work of our public works department and talks to the Superintendent of Public Services, Tim Nolan. We have 240 miles of road in the City of Danbury, and we evaluate every year the priority roads...
Westport's We Do Walkways Program, Students Help Seniors with Outdoor Chores
The Westport Department of Human Services is offering to seniors a list of middle and high school students willing to help with outdoor chores. There is a suggested fee of $12.00 per hour for work done. Students interested in helping a senior in need and earning extra money may contact...
Pets in the Park in Danbury This Sunday
Pets in the Park Danbury! Sunday, October 9th from 11:00a.m to 4:00p.m at the Danbury Town Park. (across from the Danbury PAL Building). Pet owners and animal lovers are invited to for a day of shopping, demonstrations, rescues, adoptions, and more! BRING YOUR PET to the event! (Please note that all pets must be on a leash or in a carrier).
Leanne Budnick Explores Northeast During 'GEOFYRST' Trip
Leanne Budnick of Patterson, NY, was one of 16 students who took part in this year's GEOFYRST trip, an immersive outdoor experience for new SUNY Oneonta students. Pitching tents, cooking and camping under the starry night sky, jumping into swimming holes, hiking, and seeing the geology of the Adirondack Region first-hand? All in a day's work during GEOFYRST (Geologic Experience Outdoors: the First-Year Regional Summer Trip), a one-credit pre-semester fall course exploring New York and the Northeast. Budnick is studying Geology at SUNY Oneonta.
Enter The Cave at Wilton High School for a needed dose of zen
WPS says, "Stressed out or just need a quiet space to gather your thoughts? Swing by The Cave located on the first floor, main building, science hallway." All are welcome to use this quiet space during the school day to gather thoughts, take a needed deep breath, and regroup. "We...
Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Opens in Stamford
Stamford, Connecticut - Terra Gaucha, Connecticut’s only authentic Churrascaria or Brazilian Steakhouse located at Stamford Town Center, 280 Tresser Blvd. in Stamford has announced a Grand Opening on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The new restaurant will occupy the former space of the Cheesecake Factory in the heart of downtown Stamford. This prime location is easily accessible with plenty of parking. A special introductory price for lunch and dinner will run through the end of October.
Wilton Letter: Toni Boucher for the State Senate in the 26th District
Toni Boucher has been an advocate, a friend, and a mentor, and I’m excited to support her in the race for the CT State Senate. While maintaining a career and raising 3 kids, Toni first entered politics due to her conviction in education. Toni’s first public role was on Wilton’s Board of Education, where she eventually became Chairman. Toni was even appointed by a governor to serve on the State Board of Education.
