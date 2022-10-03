ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

WJTV 12

What to expect at Jackson State’s 2022 homecoming

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22. Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center. This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Tunnels to Tower 5K honors military, first responders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It took a little over twenty minutes for Samuel Long to cross the finish line at the Tunnels to Tower 5K Run and Walk event that honors the military and first responders. “I really just want to tell them, thank you,” Long said. A Senior...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Friday, October 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Back in August 2021, Sanderson Farms was combined with Wayne Farms...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court

Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Richard’s Disposal to end trash pick up in Jackson on October 8, city says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will suspend all garbage collection on Saturday, October 8, city officials said. The announcement comes after six months under an emergency contract and without compensation. The plan affects approximately 150,000 residential customers as well as the municipal court and other municipal buildings around...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Police to limit Mississippi capital roadblocks after lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi’s capital city have agreed to pull back on aggressive roadblocks in response to a lawsuit that said Jackson officers were violating people’s constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure. A settlement was filed Wednesday in the federal class-action lawsuit that the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center filed in February against the city of Jackson and its police chief. The settlement bans general checkpoints and limits arrests and towing if drivers are ticketed for a traffic violation. The lawsuit accused the police department in the 80% Black city of using roadblocks in majority-Black and low-income neighborhoods to try to catch crime suspects. “Checkpoints — which don’t fight crime — are costly and wreak havoc on disproportionately impacted poor and Black communities,” Mississippi Center for Justice president and CEO Vangela M. Wade said in a statement Thursday.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson warehouse converted into sports complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a new sports complex in the works for the youth of the Jackson community. The old warehouse off of Raymond Road has had many titles. In fact, it was originally the very first Sam’s Club in the city and later became a furniture store. Now, it’s the Jackson Multi-Sports Complex […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson city councilman tells residents to dispute high water bills before it's too late

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman says since the boil-water notice and water outages, complaints about water bills are increasing. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday, where he encouraged residents with high or increasing water bills to come out and dispute their water bills before it's too late. Debra Boswell, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, said shelter operators have done that.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Attorney says Richard’s last day for picking up trash in Jackson could be Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An attorney for Richard’s Disposal says his client is considering ending trash collections in the city after Saturday if the company isn’t paid. “I can confirm there is the possibility he would stop if something isn’t worked out by then,” said John Walker, attorney for the New Orleans-based Richard’s. “Saturday has been discussed as the last day and is what is being considered.”
JACKSON, MS

