WLBT
Lucky Leaf Expo allows networking opportunities for medical marijuana industry in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patients aren’t able to access medical marijuana in Mississippi just yet. But the wheels are already in motion for the business side of the industry. The green carpet is rolled out for the Lucky Leaf Expo at the Jackson Convention Center. “It’s connecting everybody together,”...
What to expect at Jackson State’s 2022 homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22. Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center. This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically […]
WLBT
Tunnels to Tower 5K honors military, first responders
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It took a little over twenty minutes for Samuel Long to cross the finish line at the Tunnels to Tower 5K Run and Walk event that honors the military and first responders. “I really just want to tell them, thank you,” Long said. A Senior...
WLBT
Things To Know for Friday, October 7
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Back in August 2021, Sanderson Farms was combined with Wayne Farms...
WLBT
Water distribution sites are still taking place despite lift of city-wide boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 400 people came out for Saturday’s giveaway at Greater Deliverance Church in Jackson. Although the city lifted its boil water notice, capital city residents say they are still concerned about the water flowing into their homes. “I mean, I know they say we...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court
Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
WLBT
Richard’s Disposal to end trash pick up in Jackson on October 8, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will suspend all garbage collection on Saturday, October 8, city officials said. The announcement comes after six months under an emergency contract and without compensation. The plan affects approximately 150,000 residential customers as well as the municipal court and other municipal buildings around...
Police to limit Mississippi capital roadblocks after lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi’s capital city have agreed to pull back on aggressive roadblocks in response to a lawsuit that said Jackson officers were violating people’s constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure. A settlement was filed Wednesday in the federal class-action lawsuit that the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center filed in February against the city of Jackson and its police chief. The settlement bans general checkpoints and limits arrests and towing if drivers are ticketed for a traffic violation. The lawsuit accused the police department in the 80% Black city of using roadblocks in majority-Black and low-income neighborhoods to try to catch crime suspects. “Checkpoints — which don’t fight crime — are costly and wreak havoc on disproportionately impacted poor and Black communities,” Mississippi Center for Justice president and CEO Vangela M. Wade said in a statement Thursday.
WLBT
Jackson seeking $35.6M from state infrastructure program to help fund water and sewer projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s application for state ARPA funds shows the city would use the additional money to target raw water pumps at its main water treatment plant, as well as a sewer transmission line that is a major source of contention with the EPA. Last week, the...
Jackson warehouse converted into sports complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a new sports complex in the works for the youth of the Jackson community. The old warehouse off of Raymond Road has had many titles. In fact, it was originally the very first Sam’s Club in the city and later became a furniture store. Now, it’s the Jackson Multi-Sports Complex […]
WLBT
City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water notice for 30 connections
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson issued a boil water notice for 30 connections on Saturday. The City says that the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure. AREAS IMPACTED:. [3400-3799] Kings Hwy: 39216. According to the City, residents will be notified immediately when the...
WLBT
Council agrees to settlement with Richard’s Disposal; trash pick up will continue in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue to pick up trash in Jackson, at least temporarily, after the city council and firm agree to a settlement to the company’s lawsuit. Friday, the council agreed to pay Richard’s more than $4.8 million for the work the firm has...
WAPT
Jackson city councilman tells residents to dispute high water bills before it's too late
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman says since the boil-water notice and water outages, complaints about water bills are increasing. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday, where he encouraged residents with high or increasing water bills to come out and dispute their water bills before it's too late. Debra Boswell, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, said shelter operators have done that.
What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
mississippifreepress.org
Jackson Water Crisis: Disaster Loan Office Open Until Oct. 7, Others Until June 2023
The U.S. Small Business Administration Business Recovery Office in Jackson, Miss., is open for the rest of this week to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations affected by the latest Jackson water crisis apply for working capital loans. The online portal remains open until June 14, 2023. After earlier announcing...
WLBT
JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
WLBT
Attorney says Richard’s last day for picking up trash in Jackson could be Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An attorney for Richard’s Disposal says his client is considering ending trash collections in the city after Saturday if the company isn’t paid. “I can confirm there is the possibility he would stop if something isn’t worked out by then,” said John Walker, attorney for the New Orleans-based Richard’s. “Saturday has been discussed as the last day and is what is being considered.”
WLBT
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
WLBT
Jackson Police Department agrees to overhaul roadblock policy following settlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has agreed to change their roadblock policy after a settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law. The announcement was made on Thursday. “This settlement is a critical victory for...
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
Warning: This article contains graphic images of injured dogs. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile […]
