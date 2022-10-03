Read full article on original website
How Crypto Twitter could change under Musk’s leadership
Barring another change of heart and certain conditions to be met, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter looks set to go ahead, prompting the question of whether some or all of the changes he initially hinted for the platform will become a reality. The platform is a popular communication and...
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Amazon has increased warehouse workers' pay to an average of $19 an hour. But leaked documents show many employees feel the raise isn't enough.
Grayscale terminates Bitcoin trust material agreements with Genesis
According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Grayscale Investments has terminated two agreements with cryptocurrency broker Genesis around its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. First, Genesis will no longer assist Grayscale in the distribution and marketing of the latter’s shares. Second, from Oct. 3 onward, Genesis...
Man and machine: Nansen’s analytics slowly labeling worldwide wallets
Public blockchains can be accessed and read by anyone, but creating meaningful insights from this data is no easy feat. Millions of transactions are recorded across a variety of chains and layer-2 protocols, creating petabytes of data daily. Services like Google transformed the early internet, accomplishing a significant engineering task...
‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs — Elliptic
New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
Gitex Global 2022 gathers world leaders to challenge and collaborate on the Web3 economy
Dubai will transform into the ultimate digital epicenter of the world next month as the UAE hosts the world’s largest tech show, converging the most advanced companies and best minds to deep-dive into the making of the Web3 economy. From Oct. 10 to 14, 2022 at the Dubai World...
Insolvency not in ‘Nexo’s reality’ — Co-founder during AMA
Bankruptcy or insolvency is not in “Nexo’s reality,” according to the crypto lending platform’s co-founder and managing partner, Kalin Metodiev. In an ask-me-anything (AMA) video posted on YouTube on Oct. 4, founders and managing partners Metodiev and Antoni Trenchev addressed community questions and recent FUD-related rumors that Nexo could soon face insolvency issues.
Wall Street disaster expert Bill Noble: Crypto spring is inevitable
In another reality, Bill Noble would be just another guy in a suit behind a big desk at the Fed or the SEC, probably murmuring negative incantations like “crypto is bad.”. He’s certainly got the track record for it: JP Morgan, UBS, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs. But that’s Noble in an evil mirror dimension. In our world, he is a true crypto guy, talking to me in a t-shirt with bicycles in the back of the room. He turned from the Dark Side and joined the rebels.
What is PoW Ethereum (ETHW), and how does it work?
Ethereum blockchain shifted from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on Sept. 15, 2022. Along with this move, ETHPoW, a distinct PoW blockchain (basically the old pre-Merge Ethereum) forked from Ethereum's Merge, became live. This forked version of Ethereum aims to maintain the proof-of-work mining process for ETH miners.
Federal regulators are preparing to pass judgment on Ethereum
Are regulators with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gearing up to take down Ethereum? Given the saber-rattling by officials — including SEC Chairman Gary Gensler — it certainly seems possible. The agency went on a crypto-regulatory spree in September. First, at its annual The SEC Speaks conference,...
Crypto Casino of the Year BC.Game launches redesigned website with better features
Willemstad curacao, October 4, Chainwire – Today, BC.Game announces the launch of its newly redesigned website with more and better features for its players. This is one of the many efforts of BC.Game in order to continue giving the best experience and satisfaction to its players around the world.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Senate races tighten as midterms near
We’re 32 days from Election Day, and pollsters agree on one thing: Contests across the country look like nail-biters, tight until the end. While Democrats reported new levels of optimism in August and September, it’s Republicans who are now feeling hopeful about taking over the Senate as well as the House, The Hill’s Alexander Bolton…
Coinbase expands to Australia with focus on institutions in ‘months to come’
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will expand its services in Australia, launching a local entity and an updated suite of services for retail crypto traders, hinting that institutional products are soon to follow. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nana Murugesan, Coinbase’s vice president of international and business development, said building during bear...
2022 ABGA Blockchain Gaming Summit was a big success on Sept. 27
The Blockchain Gaming 2022 Summit, hosted by the ABGA (Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance), successfully took place on Sept. 27 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore. This conference’s subject was “Create a new way for gameplay,” presenting new approaches and viewpoints for gaming’s development in the future.
Celsius co-founder Daniel Leon follows Mashinsky out as crypto exec flight continues
S. Daniel Leon, who cofounded Celsius with Alex Mashinsky in 2017, has quit his job as the bankrupt crypto lender’s chief strategy officer, CNBC reported Oct. 4, citing unnamed sources and an internal memo seen by the outlet. Bloomberg later reported receiving confirmation of Leon’s resignation from the company. His resignation comes one week after Mashinsky’s and is part of an apparently growing trend.
South Carolina treasurer goes on Bitcoin ’fact-finding trip’ to El Salvador
Curtis Loftis, the treasurer for the U.S. state of South Carolina, spent five days in El Salvador as part of an “exploratory trip” focusing on cryptocurrencies. According to an Oct. 5 announcement, Loftis was part of a delegation including South Carolina business leaders, rural health officials, and individuals “interested in the expansion of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies” who met with officials from El Salvador’s government in an effort to understand the country’s efforts to adopt Bitcoin (BTC). The cryptocurrency has been legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar in the Central American nation since El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect in September 2021.
Bitcoin derivatives data reflects traders’ belief that $20K will become support
Bitcoin (BTC) showed strength on Oct. 4 and 5, posting a 5% gain on Oct. 5 and breaking through the $20,000 resistance. The move liquidated $75 million worth of leverage short (bear) positions and it led some traders to predict a potential rally to $28,000. As described by Moustache, the...
Report: On-chain data points to crypto consolidation in Q3
A third-quarter industry report from DappRadar citing on-chain metrics suggests cryptocurrency markets are showing signs of recovery from ongoing bearing market conditions. A number of factors played their part in a busy third quarter of 2022, with Ethereum’s Merge marking a successful shift to proof-of-stake having a notable influence on layer-2 activity before the event. The report also highlights a slight recovery in the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization, which still sits below the $1 trillion mark.
DeSo is Musk’s and Dorsey’s answer for decentralized social blockchain
This publication is sponsored. Cointelegraph does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. Cointelegraph is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release.
