Read full article on original website
Related
elearningindustry.com
Virtual Classroom
The biggest and most thorough collection of Virtual Classroom. Anything you need to know about Virtual Classroom, written by the top eLearning experts worldwide. World Teachers' Day: How To Boost Engagement In Your Virtual Classroom. This World Teachers' Day we celebrate educators around the world with 6 tips to improve...
elearningindustry.com
World Teachers' Day: How To Boost Engagement In Your Virtual Classroom
World Teachers' Day: Enhancing Engagement During Online Learning. In 1994, the United Nations established October 5 as World Teachers' Day or International Teachers' Day. The date is celebrated worldwide and signifies a campaign to help people understand the importance of teachers in the development of our society. In this article, we see how much education has changed in the 21st century and what teachers can do to keep up with technological advances.
What is 'blended learning' and how can it benefit post-secondary students?
Blended learning combines face-to-face and virtual instruction through the use of online learning technologies. Post-secondary students attend lectures in real-time, either virtually or in person, and this is accompanied by online learning activities completed outside of class time. These blended classrooms can help support the educational needs of university students. When combined with traditional instruction, a judicious use of digital tools can encourage collaboration and personal responsibility for learning while allowing students to work at their own pace and adapt to rapidly changing technologies. Incorporating technology into teaching and learning doesn’t mean throwing out previous approaches. The key is to...
elearningindustry.com
Why Add Social And Collaborative Learning To Your Program?
Brain science research indicates that effective learning is dependent on interaction and strong team cohesion [1]. The 70-20-10 model [2] states that informal, hands-on experience in the office, along with learning from other employees, makes up 90% of the way employees learn. L&D plays a critical role in developing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elearningindustry.com
Extended Reality In Practice: Six Innovations For The Future of Learning
As Heraclitus, the oft-quoted, pre-Socratic philosopher said, “You can’t step into the same river twice.” He wasn’t the first thought leader to notice that flux is the natural state of the universe, and he’s certainly not the last. L&D thought leaders are leaning into the...
elearningindustry.com
eLearning Content Development: The Most Important Trends
With so many companies and individuals deciding to invest their resources into content development, it's crucial to stay up to date with the most important eLearning content development trends. This will help ensure that your learners are engaged with your program and that you deliver valuable content. But first, for those of us who aren’t Instructional Designers, let’s determine what eLearning content development is.
apaonline.org
First Steps on the Rocky Path to Diversity and Inclusion in Cognitive Science
I was initially asked to develop an Intro to Cognitive Science course as an upper-level Liberal Studies Option for Degree students (majors) in a public college in Toronto, Canada. With much excitement, I developed the course “Smart Phones, Talking Apes, and Baby Geniuses: An Introduction to Cognitive Science.” The course covers Evolutionary Psychology, Massive Modularity, Language Acquisition, Artificial Intelligence, Ape Language Research, and Theory of Mind mostly in the format of debates with classic articles arguing for and against positions roughly divided into generativist and developmental sides (roughly: nature and nurture). I’ve genuinely enjoyed teaching this course, but a nagging concern has been whittling away at my enjoyment: should this course be more diverse and inclusive?
programminginsider.com
Must See Documentaries About the Future of Education
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. We all know the importance of formal education but as the technology changes and evolves, so does the way human beings perceive information. The learning process faces a great amount of challenge with uncountable creative ways information can be displayed. This way, today’s students must be independent lifelong learners given that we live in a rapidly growing digital economy era.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Uplift education by supporting higher education bond
Growing up in one of the poorest, least educated counties in New Mexico with parents who never graduated college, I noticed how vital a degree is to ensuring a successful life. My mom earned her GED and went through a medical assistant program. My dad works in the service industry. Early on, I made the decision to go to college. I saw that others in the community who got an education beyond high school were able to own their homes, have meaningful jobs and support their family. ...
How to Successfully Interview Developers in 2022
The global developer shortage has made it harder than ever to source high-quality talent for your startup. So, when you think you’ve found a suitable profile, it’s crucial that you have a solid process to interview developers. At Altar, a large part of my time is spent carrying out such interviews for our own in-house developers and for entrepreneurs we work with who require a dedicated team. Here is the exact process André André explains how to break the ice and employ active listening to establish closeness and advocating for the developer.
wonkhe.com
Students are the key to an open research culture
The open research agenda represents a profound shift in how we investigate and think about the world. It describes the combined and collaborative efforts to create a scientific process that is transparent and robust, through making code, software, and educational materials freely available, allowing global access to research findings and data whilst diffusing knowledge through advanced digital technologies.
The Public University of El Alto: Anarchist Collegiate Education
When writing about the mutualist anarchist community of FEJUVE, one of the things people might be asking is how the educational system works in the libertarian society of one hundred fourteen thousand. Well, there were schools that were made to educate the people of FEJUVE including the Public University of El Alto. This particular university was established back in September of 2000 and has been going strong for twenty-two years. Edurank ranked this particular college to be the fourteenth best college in all of Bolivia, which is pretty good considering the fact that this particular ranking has fifty-three Bolivian colleges.
disruptmagazine.com
Chief AI: Shedding Light On The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Millennials
Financial literacy is one topic many millennials are taking very seriously in 2022. Most millennials intend to live their lives in the driver seat of their own income and leave traditional practices in the dust. With so many new opportunities now available, financial freedom is in anyone’s reach. Chief AI has made it his duty to make those aware of the untapped potential each client holds in order to live financially free. His journey began as an entrepreneur when he realized that the 9-5 norm was not the way he wanted to spend his life. He wanted a challenge.
NFT Project Founded by High School Student Daisy Lan Dedicates Proceeds to Ukrainian Students
Daisy Lan, a high school student at California’s Mountain View Academy (MVA), has just released one of the first philanthropic NFT drops fully launched within a high school’s borders. Officially launched by Mountain View Academy’s NFT Club, the collection of 100 unique artworks celebrates Mountain View’s 100th anniversary while combining an element of social good.
unesco.org
UIL and partners launch French and Arabic versions of Curriculum globALE
Educators are key to quality adult learning and education. Yet, a shortage of professional adult educators in many countries around the world hinders progress towards the provision of lifelong learning opportunities and hence the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4. To mark World Teachers’ Day 2022, the UNESCO Institute for...
programminginsider.com
Your Guide to Onboarding Tools: Keeping Employees Happy
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Keeping your employees happy is essential for a successful workplace. However, it can be hard to do this independently, and sometimes you need help from external tools. This guide will discuss how the best onboarding tools can help you keep...
Comments / 0