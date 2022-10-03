ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

ROV officials say 'too late' for Victorville City Council candidate

VICTORVILLE — The Henry4District2 campaign has been claiming that the City of Victorville is actively participating in "voter suppression" according to a press release from the campaign sent to the HDdailynews.com newsroom. The release alleges that Victorville City Council candidate Jake Henry filed his nomination papers for candidacy on...
VICTORVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy