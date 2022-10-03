ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

esuwarriors.com

Baseball Upcoming Camps

The East Stroudsburg University baseball team will host a Prospect/Development Camp on Saturday, Nov. 12, for 2024, 2025, and 2026 graduates. The ESU coaching staff will lead the camp, which will be held on the campus of East Stroudsburg University in Koehler Fieldhouse, that features two drop down cages and full infield capacity. There are two sessions of the camp - position players and pitchers only. Players are welcome to register for both.
STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

ESU adds 454 Potential Donors to National Marrow Donor Program

EAST STROUDSBURG – The second annual #RelentlesS Get In The Game Marrow Drive in memory of Ryan Smith and Alyssa Oxenford produced 454 potential donors to the National Marrow Donor Program, Be The Match has announced. ESU, which had 21 teams volunteer to help sign up potential donors and...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cool weather accelerating leaf change: Pennsylvania fall foliage report

Peak fall foliage will spread across a few counties in northern Pennsylvania in the coming weeks, while consistently cool temperatures and some especially cold nights this weekend should accelerate leaf change across the state, according to the second Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
West Chester, PA
City
Bernville, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
thegnainsider.com

Introducing the 2022-2023 GNA Homecoming Court

For some, the picture-perfect homecoming might be a battle between rivaling football teams or possibly a formal dance for students. Here at Greater Nanticoke Area, it’s more than that; it’s a time for the student body to build connections over a shared sense of school spirit. The entire week leading up to the homecoming dance and football game encompasses many activities to build pride in being a part of GNA.
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Fate of former Pocono Mountain school still unknown

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has been following a story for our readers, out of the Poconos, about the future of a former Pocono Mountain Elementary School. The Pocono Township Board of Commissioners voted in favor Monday night to get the property appraised. So officials could possibly make an offer to buy […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Farewell to a hero — On The Pennsylvania Road

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Funeral services are set for Thursday morning in Lehighton for World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer. Smoyer's story was told in a bestselling book released a few years ago, and he has been the focus of several On The Pennsylvania Road segments since then. Jon Meyer...
LEHIGHTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lvpnews.com

D&L Trail connects North Catasauqua to Northampton

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 26 at the North Catasauqua trailhead celebrated the opening of the new completed section of the D&L Trail from Northampton to North Catasauqua. Local representatives from North Catasauqua and Northampton boroughs and local legislators were present, along with the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, trail landowners, project funders, legislators and additional partners.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating trophy-class deer poaching

GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information regarding the poaching of an illegally taken trophy-class white-tailed deer. According to the Game Commission, the 10-point buck was found along Route 44 in Union County, adjacent to the federal penitentiary. The Game Commission says the game...
UNION COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
railfan.com

Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River

The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Governor Race: How the polls have trended for Josh Shapiro & Doug Mastriano

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Governor race to replace Gov. Tom Wolf features two candidates who have been separated by a wide margin in most polling. A WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released in late September shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. That trend has carried through most of the primary with most polls showing Shapiro leading by at least 10 points.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

No illusion, Tamaqua borough streetlights have purple hue

There’s an unusual glow coming from some streetlights in Tamaqua. “Just so everybody is aware, we are very aware that the streetlights are turning purple,” said Rob Jones, public works director, during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We’re not doing that for Halloween.”. The borough was told...
TAMAQUA, PA

