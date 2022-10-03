ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Loretta Lynn Was More Than Just the ‘Queen’ of Country Music

Loretta Lynn, “The Queen of Country Music” and easily one of the most iconic American songwriters and performers, died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her family wrote in a statement, asking for privacy as they mourn the loss.Lynn was born Loretta Webb, a coal miner’s daughter, in 1932—one of eight children living destitute in the remote backwater of Butcher Holler, Kentucky. Her remarkable life story—a classic tale of literal rags to riches—has been...
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’

Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
Daily Mail

Blake Shelton sells catalog to Influence Media Partners ... deal spans artist's work from 2001 to 2019

Blake Shelton has sold his catalog of master recordings to the company Influence Media Partners, spanning the artist's work from 2001 to 2019. 'I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my first album and single,' the 46-year-old country singer said in a statement, according to Billboard. 'Sometimes I still feel like the kid from Oklahoma I was back then! While a lot has changed during that time, my passion for music hasn’t.
musictimes.com

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show Guest Performer: Singer Says It Might Be THIS Rapper?

Rihanna is poised to take over the music scene again next year following her highly-awaited performance at the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Performance Show. Last September, the NFL, Apple Music, and Rihanna surprised everyone with a shocking announcement of the singer's comeback to music - with a career-spanning medley of hits on the NFL stage.
musictimes.com

Diddy Calls Out Ma$e for Being a Con Artist, Owing Him Millions of Dollars; Here’s How the Rapper Responded

The Ma$e and Diddy saga continues as the latter finally responded to the rapper's claims, saying he attempted to buy back his masters from him. It all started in a now-deleted post from 2020 when the rapper alleged that Diddy's past practices continued purposely "starved" his artist and has been unfair to the person who helped him win the Icon Award.
