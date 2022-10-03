Read full article on original website
Related
Loretta Lynn Was More Than Just the ‘Queen’ of Country Music
Loretta Lynn, “The Queen of Country Music” and easily one of the most iconic American songwriters and performers, died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her family wrote in a statement, asking for privacy as they mourn the loss.Lynn was born Loretta Webb, a coal miner’s daughter, in 1932—one of eight children living destitute in the remote backwater of Butcher Holler, Kentucky. Her remarkable life story—a classic tale of literal rags to riches—has been...
musictimes.com
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
RELATED PEOPLE
Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani's Grand Ole Opry Performance With Sweet Instagram Video
Blake Shelton celebrated his wife, Gwen Stefani, after her first performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage!. On Saturday, the singer took over the country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee alongside Shelton for the first time in her career. The duo sang their hits "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" together.
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
Trace Adkins Wants Blake Shelton To Play His ‘Stupid’ Younger Brother on ‘Monarch’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the forthcoming FOX series Monarch. The show is about a country music family. It’s going to feature a ton of cameos from some of the biggest stars in the industry. But there’s one star that hasn’t been announced, and Trace Adkins says he had an idea for him the whole time.
WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’
Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Voice': Married Country Duo the Dryes Pull Off Unforgettable ‘Islands in the Stream’ Cover
Katelyn and Derek Dryes have undeniable musical chemistry. The now-married couple met on a blind date 15 years ago and have been singing together for more than a decade since. So, when they stepped foot onstage on Monday (Sept. 26) as part of Season 22’s NBC’s The Voice, they went from blind date to the blinds — literally.
Gwen Stefani Convinced She Has ‘The Voice’ “Winner” with Daysia Singing Patsy Cline Classic “Crazy”
Nervously taking the stage, 17-year-old Daysia Reneau (who goes by Daysia) was determined to capture the attention of the Voice coaches with her Blind Audition on Oct. 3, when she decided to take on Patsy Cline’s 1961 hit “Crazy.”. Before her performance, the Kansas native shared that she...
Garth Brooks Reflects on Longtime Friendship With Loretta Lynn: ‘I Just Loved Her’
Tuesday, October 4th marked a sad day in country music as fans around the world… The post Garth Brooks Reflects on Longtime Friendship With Loretta Lynn: ‘I Just Loved Her’ appeared first on Outsider.
Brendan McLoughlin’s Favorite Song by Miranda Lambert Has a Personal Meaning to the Singer
Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin has a favorite song by Lambert, and it happens to be one of the country singer's favorites too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California Country Singer’s ‘Bad Timing’ Has Blake Shelton Regretting His Decision on ‘The Voice’ [Watch]
Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice shared their regrets for not turning around for one singer during the blind auditions on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Los Angeles-based school teacher and folk singer Hayley Johnson, who goes by the stage name of the Little Miss, turned out a unique rendition of “You Were Meant for Me” — a 1996 hit by Jewel.
WATCH: Travis Tritt Posts Incredible Throwback Duet Performance With Loretta Lynn
Travis Tritt is joining the country music community in mourning the death of Loretta Lynn. The singer once had an opportunity to perform with Lynn, and he remembered the honor on Tuesday. Check out his post below. “One of the most thrilling times of my life was getting to do...
musictimes.com
The xx Comeback: Oliver Sim Confirms New Music Despite Band Members’ Busy Solo Careers
Good news for The xx fans! After five years of waiting, it appears that the famous group is getting back together to release music again despite having successful solo careers individually; when are they releasing new music?. According to Uproxx, bassist Oliver Sim released his first album titled "Hideous Bastard"...
Blake Shelton sells catalog to Influence Media Partners ... deal spans artist's work from 2001 to 2019
Blake Shelton has sold his catalog of master recordings to the company Influence Media Partners, spanning the artist's work from 2001 to 2019. 'I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my first album and single,' the 46-year-old country singer said in a statement, according to Billboard. 'Sometimes I still feel like the kid from Oklahoma I was back then! While a lot has changed during that time, my passion for music hasn’t.
musictimes.com
Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show Guest Performer: Singer Says It Might Be THIS Rapper?
Rihanna is poised to take over the music scene again next year following her highly-awaited performance at the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Performance Show. Last September, the NFL, Apple Music, and Rihanna surprised everyone with a shocking announcement of the singer's comeback to music - with a career-spanning medley of hits on the NFL stage.
NFL・
musictimes.com
Diddy Calls Out Ma$e for Being a Con Artist, Owing Him Millions of Dollars; Here’s How the Rapper Responded
The Ma$e and Diddy saga continues as the latter finally responded to the rapper's claims, saying he attempted to buy back his masters from him. It all started in a now-deleted post from 2020 when the rapper alleged that Diddy's past practices continued purposely "starved" his artist and has been unfair to the person who helped him win the Icon Award.
musictimes.com
U2's Bono Launches Book Tour For Memoir 'Surrender': 'Some Stories To Tell, Some Songs To Tell'
U2 singer Bono is having a book tour in support of his upcoming memoir entitled "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," which is slated to be released on Nov. 1. The Stories of Surrender tour will kick off on Nov. 2, a day after the book's release to the public, and will take place at the Beacon Theater in New York City, reports say.
Comments / 0