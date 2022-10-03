ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kesha’s Mom Responds to ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ Lyric Backlash

Amid the popularity of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters, people are calling a few famous pop songs' lyrics into question. Apparently, many folks were unaware of who Jeffrey Dahmer was prior to the show's airing, and now that they know, songs such as Kesha's "Cannibal" are being considered controversial.
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
musictimes.com

Coolio REAL Cause of Death? Friends Believe This Led to Rapper's Passing

Coolio's manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that the rapper died on Wednesday at the age of 59. Details about his cause of death were not made available to the public, but Los Angeles Fire Department's Capt. Erik Scott said that firefighters and paramedics were called to the 2900 block of South Chesapeake Ave. after receiving reports about a medical emergency.
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
musictimes.com

Kanye West Speaks Out On Backlash From Controversial Shirt: 'Black Lives Matter Was A Scam'

On Oct. 3, Kanye West surprised fans with two things-first was the surprise yeezy fashion show in Paris and the second was the shirt he was wearing. The 45-year-old rapper was seen sporting a "White Lives Matter" as he showcased his Season 9 collection. He gave a speech about various topics, reports say, namely about the struggles he faced entering the fashion industry, his feud with Gap and Adidas, as well as Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris robbery, and more.
musictimes.com

Cardi B, City Girls' JT Twitter Beef: 'Go Fetch A Real Talent!'

The drama started when City Girls' rapper JT congratulated GloRilla for the success of her recently released song "Tomorrow 2," featuring Cardi B. A fan tweeted about how GloRilla topped charts with "Tomorrow 2," comparing her to other rappers, namely JT, Akbar V, and Katie Got Bandz. JT quote-tweeted it,...
musictimes.com

Diddy Calls Out Ma$e for Being a Con Artist, Owing Him Millions of Dollars; Here’s How the Rapper Responded

The Ma$e and Diddy saga continues as the latter finally responded to the rapper's claims, saying he attempted to buy back his masters from him. It all started in a now-deleted post from 2020 when the rapper alleged that Diddy's past practices continued purposely "starved" his artist and has been unfair to the person who helped him win the Icon Award.
24/7 Wall St.

Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard

Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
