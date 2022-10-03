Read full article on original website
Related
Kesha’s Mom Responds to ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ Lyric Backlash
Amid the popularity of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters, people are calling a few famous pop songs' lyrics into question. Apparently, many folks were unaware of who Jeffrey Dahmer was prior to the show's airing, and now that they know, songs such as Kesha's "Cannibal" are being considered controversial.
toofab.com
Kesha's Mom Reacts to Jeffrey Dahmer Cannibal Lyric Criticism Amid Frenzy Over Netflix Show
"Be too sweet and you'll be a goner / Yeah, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer" Pebe Sebert is responding to the controversy over her daughter Kesha's decade-old song "Cannibal" which features a lyrical name-drop for Jeffrey Dahmer. The criticism comes after Netflix released their series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,"...
musictimes.com
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
musictimes.com
Coolio REAL Cause of Death? Friends Believe This Led to Rapper's Passing
Coolio's manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that the rapper died on Wednesday at the age of 59. Details about his cause of death were not made available to the public, but Los Angeles Fire Department's Capt. Erik Scott said that firefighters and paramedics were called to the 2900 block of South Chesapeake Ave. after receiving reports about a medical emergency.
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
KTLO
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Lennon Said 1 Beatles Song Revealed George Harrison’s ‘Innate Talent’
John Lennon was a fan of one of The Beatles' songs written by George Harrison. George said the song was complex on an instrumental level.
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Speaks Out On Backlash From Controversial Shirt: 'Black Lives Matter Was A Scam'
On Oct. 3, Kanye West surprised fans with two things-first was the surprise yeezy fashion show in Paris and the second was the shirt he was wearing. The 45-year-old rapper was seen sporting a "White Lives Matter" as he showcased his Season 9 collection. He gave a speech about various topics, reports say, namely about the struggles he faced entering the fashion industry, his feud with Gap and Adidas, as well as Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris robbery, and more.
musictimes.com
Cardi B, City Girls' JT Twitter Beef: 'Go Fetch A Real Talent!'
The drama started when City Girls' rapper JT congratulated GloRilla for the success of her recently released song "Tomorrow 2," featuring Cardi B. A fan tweeted about how GloRilla topped charts with "Tomorrow 2," comparing her to other rappers, namely JT, Akbar V, and Katie Got Bandz. JT quote-tweeted it,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Critics In Chorus On Lea Michele 'Funny Girl' Reviews: Did They Rain On Her Parade?
It looks like no one rained on Lea Michele's parade as she has reportedly earned rave reviews from critics on her successful rebirth of Fanny Brice in the 2022 Broadway revival of "Funny Girl." Michele's casting on the role up to her debut performance has been nothing but controversial. From...
musictimes.com
The xx Comeback: Oliver Sim Confirms New Music Despite Band Members’ Busy Solo Careers
Good news for The xx fans! After five years of waiting, it appears that the famous group is getting back together to release music again despite having successful solo careers individually; when are they releasing new music?. According to Uproxx, bassist Oliver Sim released his first album titled "Hideous Bastard"...
Flashback: Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” Music Video Featured Kanye West, Kid Rock, Johnny Depp And Many More
As we know, Johnny Cash was not only known for his legendary songwriting, but his ability to take songs previously recorded by other artists, put his own twist to it, and turn these covers into hit making machines. We saw it with “Hurt,” which was originally recorded by Nine Inch...
MLB・
musictimes.com
Drake SiriusXM Show at Apollo Theater: Here’s How to Win FREE Tickets
Drake will be gracing fans with his performance at the Apollo theater next month and fans can't wait to see him live. Tickets are limited and the big question is; how can fans secure free passes to the event?. According to Billboard, the rapper will be performing at the famed...
musictimes.com
Diddy Calls Out Ma$e for Being a Con Artist, Owing Him Millions of Dollars; Here’s How the Rapper Responded
The Ma$e and Diddy saga continues as the latter finally responded to the rapper's claims, saying he attempted to buy back his masters from him. It all started in a now-deleted post from 2020 when the rapper alleged that Diddy's past practices continued purposely "starved" his artist and has been unfair to the person who helped him win the Icon Award.
musictimes.com
Fever 333 Disbanding? Jason Aalon Butler Reveals Group's Future After 2 Members' Exit
Jason Aalon Butler spoke up after Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta announced their departure from Fever 333. Years after the band debuted, Fever 333 let go of two-thirds of the members as Harrison and Improta left Butler as the lone remaining member. Butler addressed the recent event in an Instagram...
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
musictimes.com
Lindsey Buckingham's Health Deteriorating? Famed Guitarist Cancels Tours Due to Worrying Status
Lindsey Buckingham will not meet his fans anytime soon as he canceled several concert dates because of a worrying reason. Buckingham was set to continue the remaining dates on his European and U.K. tour in the next months, but the musician's team confirmed the postponement in a social media post.
Comments / 0