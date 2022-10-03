Read full article on original website
golobos.com
Lobos Down Fresno State 3-1 to Open Homestand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team began a four-game homestand on Thursday night with a 3-1 victory over Fresno State at the UNM Soccer Complex. The Lobos improve to 4-3-5 overall (2-1-2 MW) with the win, while the Bulldogs drop to 1-9-3 (1-3-1 MW). Leilani...
golobos.com
Lobos to Have 19 Games Nationally Televised This Season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday the national television schedule for the conference’s men’s basketball games this season. New Mexico will have all 18 of its conference games broadcast nationally on FS1 or CBS Sports Network, in addition to one non-conference game. It marks the first time in 10 years that every one of the Lobos’ conference games will be available on national television.
golobos.com
UNM Drops Three-Set Battle with Rebels
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico volleyball team battled UNLV in three close sets on Thursday night with a combined 37 ties and 19 lead changes, but dropped all three sets by scores of 25-22, 31-29 and 26-24. Uxue Guereca led the Lobos in both kills and digs with 13 kills and 15 digs for her 10th double-double of the season. It was also the 10th time this season with double-digit kills for the redshirt junior.
golobos.com
New Mexico Opens Four-Game Homestand Thursday Against Fresno State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team opens a four-game homestand on Thursday by hosting Fresno State. The Lobos and Bulldogs will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Thursday’s game is...
golobos.com
Gracelyn Larkin Named MW Cross Country Women’s Athlete of the Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— University of New Mexico cross country runner Gracelyn Larkin has been selected as the Mountain West Cross Country Women’s Athlete of the Week, as announced by the MW on Monday. It is the first weekly honor for Larkin and the first for the Lobos this season.
A special moment for a Cibola football player
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night’s Cibola freshman football game was a special one for Derek Barreras. Derek, who has down syndrome, is a big football fan and always wanted to score a touchdown. Barreras finally got his opportunity on Tuesday night when he took the opening handoff of the game for a 45 yard touchdown. […]
rrobserver.com
Engagement: Sena and Anderso
Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta rained out again
Morning rain made NM 528 wet and slick Wednesday morning. (Garrison Wells/Observer) A red flag was raised at Balloon Fiesta Park Wednesday because of rain in and around Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Announcers on the field said wind conditions were favorable, but that rain and a low cloud ceiling prevented...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta cancellation explained, no refunds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people make their way to Albuquerque's International Balloon Fiesta to catch breathtaking views of balloons, but officials said four out of the eight sessions were canceled due to weather for this year's 50th anniversary. "I'm sorry for their experience if they're not able to...
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain possible through the end of the week
Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning as an upper level storm system moves into the state. Heavy rain will be possible for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week. An upper level low pressure system is spinning over eastern Arizona today, drawing in...
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
KOAT 7
Recreational marijuana sales up during Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta often draws in tens of thousands of crowds, but this year, balloons aren't the only thing visitors are interested in. Staff members at the R. Greenleaf store near Cottonwood Mall say they're seeing a spike in recreational marijuana sales, from vapes...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
Balloon Fiesta pilot briefing, day 6
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday is day six of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. The pilots briefing takes place at 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Pilots and officials will meet to discuss the weather and determine if balloons are safe to go up. Officials will raise the green flag, yellow flag or red flag depending on conditions. Balloon […]
APD: SWAT activated for armed, barricaded individual in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it has activated SWAT for a barricaded person on Betts St near Constitution. Details are limited but police say the person is armed. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Next Avenue
A New Mexico Farmer's Most Important Crop Might Be the Next Generation
Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses say they’ve had enough. Saying homelessness across the city has gotten out of control that their customers are being affected by aggressive panhandlers, hurting revenue and making customers feel uneasy. “That’s not what a restaurant is for. I think that is the most uncomfortable part. You come to a restaurant […]
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
