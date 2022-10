A silver alert was issued by OHP for an 87-year-old from Verdigris, Oklahoma.

Donald DeCamp was last seen Oct. 3, at 12:00 p.m. in Verdigris, OHP said. He was wearing a t-shirt and dark colored sweatpants, OHP said.

Donald is believed to be driving a blue, 2017, Buick Encore, with an Oklahoma tag of G-O-Z-0-8-7.

If you see Donald, call 911.