Read full article on original website
Related
Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy
Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
Motley Crue + Def Leppard Break Career Records With ‘The Stadium Tour’
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have packed houses for years, but in 2022 the veteran bands experienced the biggest selling tours of their respective careers. According to Billboard, the "Stadium Tour" sold 1.3 million tickets this summer, earning a whopping $173.5 million. The tour also featured support from Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Classless Act, playing to stadium-sized audiences.
The Top 35 SNL Musical Guest Performances Of All Time
Nearly 50 years of great comedy and incredible musicians.
Judas Priest Has 40th Anniversary of ‘Screaming for Vengeance’ on Mind for Fall Tour
We are just days away from Judas Priest kicking off the latest leg of their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour on October 13 and it appears they have another big anniversary in mind when it comes to picking out the setlist. Guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke to KLPX-FM recently, sharing that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Architects Are Still Celebrating Tom Searle With Upbeat New Album
Architects are on their way back with tenth studio album, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit, and despite that down-trodden album moniker, Architects frontman Sam Carter reveals that the record is a turning point in the band's career, moving away from the sorrow expressed over the death of bandmate Tom Searle to a more lighter and sunnier overall vibe.
See Photos of Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers, KISS + More at 2022 Louder Than Life Festival
The 2022 installment of Danny Wimmer Presents' Louder Than Life Festival wrapped up last night (Sept. 15) at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, Ky. after four days. Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers were each night's main headliners, but the event...
Feast Your Eyes on the Signature Ozzy Burger at a Metal-Themed Restaurant
A signature Ozzy Osbourne hamburger cooked up by Grim 'Em All, the rockin' Southern California metal-themed burger joint, is coming soon. It's to commemorate the release of Patient Number 9, Osbourne's latest solo album. The album emerged earlier this month. To introduce the burger, a 25-foot inflatable Ozzy that's traveled...
Queensryche’s Todd La Torre – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager
Just think about how formative your teenage years were in developing your love of music. Now imagine what it must have been like for Queensyrche's Todd La Torre and you start to understand how crucial those teen years were to developing the artist that you know today. La Torre was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rush Members Perform With Dave Grohl, Danny Carey + Chad Smith for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Since the death of drummer Neil Peart, Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have been very selective about how and when they perform together. But one thing of significance had them back playing together Tuesday night (Sept. 27) in Los Angeles when they united for the second time to play the second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts.
Goth Metal Icons Tristania Break Up After 26 Years, Share Statement
Goth metal icons Tristania have broken up after 26 years. The news came from a statement they posted on their social media under the title "Tristania Is No More." "After 26 years on the international metal scene, the members of Tristania have this week taken the heavy decision to call it a day," the band wrote, confirming that their upcoming scheduled performances, including a South American tour, have been canceled.
Scott Ian Thinks Stormtroopers of Death Would Be Canceled by ‘Certain Sections of People’ Today
Back in the '80s, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian formed the farcically belligerent offshoot thrash metal band Stormtroopers of Death with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, founding Anthrax bassist Dan Lilker and singer Billy Milano. S.O.D., as the outfit were also known, released satirically hostile songs such as "Pre-Menstrual Princess Blues" and...
Disturbed Announce ‘Divisive’ Album + Debut Pounding New Song ‘Unstoppable’
Disturbed have just announced all the details to their new album, Divisive, and have also debuted the pounding second single, "Unstoppable." “Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It’s one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone," begins singer David Draiman, commenting on the impetus behind the band's eighth album.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jim Root Says There Were ‘So Many Factors Against’ Slipknot While Making New Album
The End, So Far is in sight. Slipknot's latest album is due this Friday (Sept. 30), but it wasn't necessarily an easy journey in getting to the point of release. Guitarist Jim Root detailed some of the bumps in the road while en route to finishing and releasing the album with Music Radar.
Scott Ian Reveals the Only Anthrax Song He Didn’t Play Rhythm Guitar On
Guitarist Scott Ian is synonymous with Anthrax, but in the 40-plus years of the group, there's actually one song that Ian didn't handle rhythm guitar on. While answering fan questions for Louder Sound, Ian revealed that track was the band's cover of Alice Cooper's "I'm Eighteen." Ian was initially asked...
Why Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Thinks Even the Haters Will Go See Upcoming Pantera Shows
Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger is talking about the upcoming Pantera shows, saying that even those Pantera fans hating on the idea of a so-called "comeback tour" will be at the show. Speaking on the LA Lloyd Podcast about the Pantera tour that features original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown,...
Producer Ross Robinson on Why Korn’s ‘Remember Who You Are’ Backfired
Korn producer and noted nu-metal helmer Ross Robinson "learned a big lesson" after making Korn's 2010 album, Korn III: Remember Who You Are, as he recently explained. The seasoned record-maker suggested that the vision for the album — a creative attempt to go back to Korn's beginnings — ultimately "backfired."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Says ‘No Hot Chicks’ Listen to Metal, Denies Cheating on Wife – Report
Maroon 5's Adam Levine reportedly mused that "no hot chicks" listen to metal in a direct message between him and a woman who is not his wife, according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ. But the pop-rock singer and former The Voice star subsequently denied cheating on his spouse of...
Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich + Sebastian Bach Cover Black Sabbath With Foo Fighters at Hawkins Tribute
At the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles Tuesday night (Sept. 27), Black Sabbath bass legend Geezer Butler was joined onstage by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row lead singer Sebastian Bach to cover classic Sabbath songs. They were flanked by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett.
Devin Townsend Debuts Dreamy ‘Call of the Void’ Off New Album ‘Lightwork’
Prog visionary Devin Townsend will release his latest album, Lightwork, on Oct. 28 and he's now released the second single, "Call of the Void." The track follows "Moonpeople" and suggests to fans that this record won't be quite as lined with some of the brutal aggression present in so much of Devy's previous affairs. Or will it? Who knows? It's what makes a new released from him so exciting — a sincere case of "expect the unexpected."
Noisecreep
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 4