ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 4

Related
Noisecreep

Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy

Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Noisecreep

Motley Crue + Def Leppard Break Career Records With ‘The Stadium Tour’

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have packed houses for years, but in 2022 the veteran bands experienced the biggest selling tours of their respective careers. According to Billboard, the "Stadium Tour" sold 1.3 million tickets this summer, earning a whopping $173.5 million. The tour also featured support from Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Classless Act, playing to stadium-sized audiences.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Noisecreep

How Architects Are Still Celebrating Tom Searle With Upbeat New Album

Architects are on their way back with tenth studio album, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit, and despite that down-trodden album moniker, Architects frontman Sam Carter reveals that the record is a turning point in the band's career, moving away from the sorrow expressed over the death of bandmate Tom Searle to a more lighter and sunnier overall vibe.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Travis
Noisecreep

Goth Metal Icons Tristania Break Up After 26 Years, Share Statement

Goth metal icons Tristania have broken up after 26 years. The news came from a statement they posted on their social media under the title "Tristania Is No More." "After 26 years on the international metal scene, the members of Tristania have this week taken the heavy decision to call it a day," the band wrote, confirming that their upcoming scheduled performances, including a South American tour, have been canceled.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Disturbed Announce ‘Divisive’ Album + Debut Pounding New Song ‘Unstoppable’

Disturbed have just announced all the details to their new album, Divisive, and have also debuted the pounding second single, "Unstoppable." “Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It’s one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone," begins singer David Draiman, commenting on the impetus behind the band's eighth album.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rock Hall#The Rock Hall#Rkr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Devin Townsend Debuts Dreamy ‘Call of the Void’ Off New Album ‘Lightwork’

Prog visionary Devin Townsend will release his latest album, Lightwork, on Oct. 28 and he's now released the second single, "Call of the Void." The track follows "Moonpeople" and suggests to fans that this record won't be quite as lined with some of the brutal aggression present in so much of Devy's previous affairs. Or will it? Who knows? It's what makes a new released from him so exciting — a sincere case of "expect the unexpected."
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy