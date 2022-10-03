ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlene Lancer LMFT

How to Determine whether a Narcissist Can Really Love

distant couple (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Takmeomeo. Anyone who’s loved a narcissist wonders, “Does he really love me?” “Does she appreciate me?” They’re torn between their love and their pain, between staying and leaving, but don't want to do either. Some swear they’re loved; others that they’re not. It’s confusing, because sometimes they experience caring companionship, only to be followed by demeaning behavior. Narcissists claim to love their family and partners, but do they?
TheConversationAU

When it comes to family violence, young women are too often ignored

Recent evidence shows the scale of sexual violence against women and children in Australia has been severely underestimated. Family violence is a key driver. Yet, young women are currently invisible in responses to such violence. Our research sought to understand why young women’s experiences are so overlooked. We found that young women have typically been sidelined in approaches to family violence, and need to be given specific regard in any strategies to address it. Young women’s over-representation in statistics Research from Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety (ANROWS) found 51% of women in their 20s have experienced sexual violence. Further,...
Dolfie love hut

Women Dealing With Toxic Men

This topic was highlighted in a recent blog post about red flags in a man and how to spot toxic Men early. Nobody goes into a relationship expecting it to be toxic. But, as we all know, bad things happen to good people. A lot of women get trapped in unhealthy relationships with men who are emotionally abusive and controlling. So then, how do you steer clear of these types of guys? By recognizing the early warning signs! Here are seven red flags every woman should look out for when dating a man.
Noisecreep

How Architects Are Still Celebrating Tom Searle With Upbeat New Album

Architects are on their way back with tenth studio album, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit, and despite that down-trodden album moniker, Architects frontman Sam Carter reveals that the record is a turning point in the band's career, moving away from the sorrow expressed over the death of bandmate Tom Searle to a more lighter and sunnier overall vibe.
psychologytoday.com

Attraction Is the First Step to a Meaningful Relationship

People form groups for communal interaction, and lovers pair off for romantic relationships. Males tend to be attracted to physical beauty, a sign of reproductive health. Women have historically shown preferences for selecting mates who can ensure their survival as well as the survival of their offspring. Personality and self...
Harper's Bazaar

Why women are attracted to men who play with gender

Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin has a theory about the type of men that women are attracted to. Far from the idealised jock-style heartthrobs that have always been heralded as pin-ups, she says that the sex appeal of stars like Elvis, Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles proves that what young women really want is men who subvert gender norms.
Noisecreep

Some Metal Fan Threw a Dead Rat Onstage + It Was Pretty Gross – Watch

From flags to undergarments and, yes, even dead rats, you just never know what metal fans may wind up throwing onstage. Out on the road promoting last year's Garden of Burning Apparitions album, grind act Full of Hell made a stop at Reggie's Rock Club in Chicago, Ill. on Sept. 30 along with tourmates Blood Incantation, Vermin Womb, Mortuous and God Is War.
MedicalXpress

Do synchronized brains predict happy marriages?

When it comes to love, do opposites attract or do birds of a feather flock together? Surprisingly, the scientific research on romantic compatibility has produced conflicting results, with some studies suggesting that similarities in personality, demographics and attractiveness predict happily ever after, and others suggesting it's the differences that sustain a relationship.
TheConversationAU

In the new A League Of Their Own series, tensions between femininity and queerness are explored in women's sports

Amazon Prime Video’s recent release A League Of Their Own has been making headlines with its frank portrayal of queer women, with the show presenting a diverse range of queer bodies and expressions. The cast features women presenting queerness from high femme to more masculinised, and each representing different ways of being queer. The TV series is an update on the 1992 Penny Marshall film starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks. The story follows the journey of the newly formed baseball team, the Rockford Peaches during their first season. Set in 1943, many women’s husbands were soldiers in the second world...
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

