A.V. Club
Mindy Kaling suits up as Velma in the teaser for HBO Max's animated series
Well, jinkies. Get ready to use that phrase a lot more now that Mindy Kaling’s Velma series is almost here. Co-created by Kaling and Charlie Grandy, Kaling leads HBO Max’s adult animated series as the iconic Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley, before Velma became the iconic and gay version of her we know and love. Don’t worry; this version is pretty damn great, too. The high-school-set show is essentially her origin story.
‘The Patient’ Episode 8 Release Date and Time on Hulu
'The Patient' Episode 8 will delve further into Alan's relationship with his son as he tries finding a new way to escape. When is its release date and time on Hulu?
Collider
Virginia Madsen, Lori Petty & More Join Netflix's 'Obliterated' as Guest Stars
The cast for Netflix's Obliterated, which is currently in production from the creators of Cobra Kai, grows even more extensive as eleven actors have joined the upcoming action-comedy series as recurring guest roles, rounding out the ensemble for the show. In a recurring guest role, Carl Lumbly, who previously starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Isaiah Bradley, will appear as CIA Director Langdon, the boss and mentor to Ava, played by Shelley Hennig (Unfriended).
Walker season 3: release date, trailer and everything we know about the crime drama
Walker is back for season 3. Here’s everything we know about the Jared Padalecki-led drama.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’
With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
startattle.com
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 1) “Everything has Changed” trailer, release date
After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. Startattle.com – Grey’s Anatomy | ABC. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado. This episode was directed by Debbie Allen and written by Krista Vernoff.
startattle.com
Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 9) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Mick gets closer to the ones he loves while Evan and Luke push themselves away. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Mick continues to rebuild his relationship with Megan. Luke recovers from a gunshot after stopping a r–bery. This episode was directed by Siobhan Devine and written by Phoef Sutton.
tvinsider.com
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Trailer & Premiere Date Revealed at NYCC (VIDEO)
Mayfair Witches joins Interview With the Vampire in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe in 2023. AMC debuted the first Mayfair Witches trailer at New York Comic-Con 2022 on Thursday, October 6 during its main stage panel, attended by the executive producer, showrunner, and cast. The trailer also came with the official premiere date. Rather than the previously teased late 2022 release, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches premieres Thursday, January 5 only on AMC+.
Frasier Revival Officially Ordered at Paramount+ With Kelsey Grammer — But Will the Rest of the Cast Be Back?
Paramount+ is serving up a fresh helping of tossed salad and scrambled eggs: The streamer has officially handed a series order to a Frasier revival, our sister site Deadline reports. Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as the snooty psychiatrist he originated on Cheers and then took to his own NBC spinoff, which ran for 11 seasons and won five straight Emmys for best comedy series. The revival was first reported in February 2021, with Grammer himself confirming the news. He’ll serve as an executive producer on the revival, with Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life...
‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Sets Official Trailer For Season 5
Paramount+ is gearing up for Season 5 of comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, today releasing the official trailer of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning hit. The first two episodes of the season are set to premiere on the streamer Thursday, Oct. 20, with the remaining three episodes dropping weekly exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and rolling out internationally on the service in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Schumer shares her real thoughts about our world in short scenes with some other funny people. This season’s sketches include “Colorado,” “Home Spanx,” “Gratitude,” “Fart Park,” “Second Amendment,” “The Last Noelle” and “Flatuda,” among others. Season five...
Collider
'Fleishman is in Trouble' Teaser Introduces Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, and Lizzy Caplan in FX Series
FX has put out the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, Fleishman is in Trouble. The show, based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Taffy Brodresser-Akner, premieres on Hulu on November 17. Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), and Claire Danes (Homeland) lead the series, which is created by Brodresser-Akner.
Bloodlands season 2: next episode air date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
Bloodlands season 2 — James Nesbitt is back as DCI Tom Brannick for a brand new series.
Collider
'Outer Range' Renewed for Season 2 on Prime Video
Grab your cowboy hats and look out for gigantic holes in your property: Prime Video’s Outer Range has been renewed for a second season. The science-fiction Western series, led by Josh Brolin, was hanging in limbo for quite a while after its premiere on the streamer in April of this year, but reports confirm that the Abbott family will be back for a second season — this time, with a new showrunner.
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
Spoiler Alert Movie Trailer: Here's Your First Look at the Film Adaptation of Michael Ausiello's Memoir
Focus Features on Thursday released a trailer for Spoiler Alert, the film adaptation of TVLine founder Michael Ausiello’s 2017 memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. Those of you who have been following Michael’s reporting for any significant span of time are likely familiar with his memoir, which chronicles his husband Kit Cowan’s diagnosis with a rare and merciless form of neuroendocrine cancer and the 11 months that followed (leading to Kit’s passing in February 2015).
'White Lotus' teases more luxury and 'very bad decisions' in Season 2 trailer
"The White Lotus" is giving us a sneak peek at Season 2.
TVGuide.com
ABC Fall 2022 Lineup: The Complete Weekly TV Schedule
ABC's 2022 fall TV lineup is here, meaning that your Sunday night game shows and Wednesday night comedies are back. But we know that when it comes to ABC, what you really care about is when you can see new episodes of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Thankfully, after months of waiting, TGIT is returning this week.
‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling’s Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, ‘Weird Al’ and More
Fresh off the viral news that Velma is officially a lesbian in the latest “Scooby-Doo” movie, the Mystery Inc. member is getting more love in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming adult animated series set at HBO Max. During a Thursday panel at New York Comic Con, Kaling revealed the star-studded cast of “Velma,” which features Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Kaling will voice Velma. The voice acting cast also features Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne...
