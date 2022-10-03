ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite For 1st Photos After Pete Davidson Split At North’s Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure know how to keep fans guessing about their relationship! The estranged pair were spotted cheering on their daughter North West at her basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 17), marking the first time they were photographed together since Kim split with Pete Davidson. The last time the makeup mogul and the rapper were actually snapped together in public was last June, when they shared a lunch date.
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million

You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kanye West Trolls Kim Kardashian Over Fashion Week Outfit Choice

Kim Kardashian recently shared a text message she received from Kanye West criticizing her outfit choices at Milan Fashion Week. Kanye West teased Kim Kardashian over one of her outfit choices for Milan Fashion Week, earlier this year, as was shown on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. In a text message Kim shares on the show, Ye remarks that he’d rather be in jail than wear one of the looks she went with for the event.
Kanye West Triples Down On 'White Lives Matter' Remarks: ‘They Do’

Kanye West has triple-downed on using a “White Lives Matter” logo on a long sleeve shirt as part of YZY SZN 9 fashion show, which he wore while conducting the event. “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO,” he emphatically penned in an Instagram post on Wednesday (October 5) featuring a photo of the controversial shirt.
