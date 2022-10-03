Read full article on original website
'Too Much Baggage': Pete Davidson's Split With Kim Kardashian Stemmed From 'Wild' Ex-Husband Kanye West, Friend Reveals
Staten Island holds a whole lot of secrets. A close friend from Pete Davidson's past has revealed why the comedian left his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian after a nearly year-long serious relationship. In an interview with a news publication, Staten Island talk show host Johnny Potenza spilled the iconic couple may...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Gary’s Tea: We Found Out More Information On Ime Udoka’s Side Chick! Nia Long Allegedly Knew Her!
More details come forward about the Nia Long and Ime Udoka scandal. Gary has all the details on this story!
NBA・
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Yeezy Fashion Show, Twitter Reacts
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has surprised his fans once again. While at his YZY SZN 9 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, West wore a black shirt that read the phrase “White Lives Matter” on the back. Kanye West wears 'White Lives Matter' shirt at surprise Yeezy show https://t.co/PeNUJdueZP pic.twitter.com/WaOdLqwTXG — Page Six […]
ETOnline.com
Kanye West Arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show with Children Ahead of Walking the Runway
Family full of fashion! Kanye “Ye” West had his four kids on hand as he attended the Balenciaga spring/summer fashion show on Sunday in France. The 45-year-old rapper arrived with his and Kim Kardashian’s children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, prior to the start of the show.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite For 1st Photos After Pete Davidson Split At North’s Basketball Game
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure know how to keep fans guessing about their relationship! The estranged pair were spotted cheering on their daughter North West at her basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 17), marking the first time they were photographed together since Kim split with Pete Davidson. The last time the makeup mogul and the rapper were actually snapped together in public was last June, when they shared a lunch date.
Kanye West responds to backlash over ‘White Lives Matter’ Yeezy T-shirts
Kanye West has responded to the backlash in response to him sending models down the catwalk wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts during his Yeezy SZN 9 presentation in Paris. Photographs also showed the Donda rapper donning the same T-shirt while posing next to controversial conservative figure Candace Owens.
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Says She’s ‘Single’ After Blueface Caught In Bed With Another Woman
Chrisean Rock has declared herself single after Blueface was caught in bed with another woman. The duo’s tumultuous relationship has made numerous headlines these past few months, but Rock took to Twitter to tell her followers that it’s all over now because of the “Thotiana” rapper’s infidelity.
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million
You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
Kendall Jenner supports Jaden Smith following Kanye West’s drama in Paris
Kendall Jenner is quietly showing her stance. The model supported Jaden Smith’s decision to walk out of Kanye West’s latest fashion show in Paris, after the rapper caused controversy by including ‘White Lives Matters’ shirts. And while Kendall seemed to be close to Kanye during his...
Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”
She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Trolls Kim Kardashian Over Fashion Week Outfit Choice
Kim Kardashian recently shared a text message she received from Kanye West criticizing her outfit choices at Milan Fashion Week. Kanye West teased Kim Kardashian over one of her outfit choices for Milan Fashion Week, earlier this year, as was shown on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. In a text message Kim shares on the show, Ye remarks that he’d rather be in jail than wear one of the looks she went with for the event.
Marlon Wayans Shares Controversial Advice For Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
Marlon Wayans is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension for cheating on his longtime partner Nia Long with a team staffer. Wayans discussed the drama during a recent appearance on the Leah’s …
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
Trolling—Kanye West, Candace Owens Flaunt ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt During Paris Fashion Week
Not even a month after publicly divorcing himself from corporate America, controversial Kanye and MAGA minion Candace Owens flaunted “White Lives Matter” shirts in Paris. Cue “Ni—- in Paris.”. On Monday, West unveiled YZY Season 9 in Paris. The live stream of the runway show on...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Triples Down On 'White Lives Matter' Remarks: ‘They Do’
Kanye West has triple-downed on using a “White Lives Matter” logo on a long sleeve shirt as part of YZY SZN 9 fashion show, which he wore while conducting the event. “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO,” he emphatically penned in an Instagram post on Wednesday (October 5) featuring a photo of the controversial shirt.
