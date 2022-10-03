Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Related
Boosie BadAzz Tells Kanye West to Bleach His Skin White Following “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Boosie BadAzz is again calling Kanye West to task after Ye claimed he just ended the Black Lives Matter movement. This time, Boosie is urging Ye to bleach his skin. On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Boosie BadAzz blasted Ye for the second day in a row in response to the Chicago rapper announcing hours earlier on Instagram that he'd single-handedly ended the Black Lives Matter movement. The Louisiana rapper shamed Ye for using his massive platform to denigrate a social movement that strives for equality for Black people.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Label Blasts Comedian Druski for Making Joke About YB’s Apparent Fiancée
YoungBoy Never Broke Again's label recently called out comedian Druski for making a joke about YoungBoy's apparent fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle. On Tuesday (Oct. 4), YoungBoy's label's Instagram page shared a video of YB and Mychelle in the rapper's driveway talking about damage done to YB's Range Rover during an apparent act of vandalism. In the candid vlog, the couple goes on to measure each other's height. In a since-deleted comment on a blog that reposted the video, comedian Druski clowned Mychelle, who recently gave birth to YoungBoy's 10th child.
Kanye West Says Black Lives Matter Movement Is Over, Implies He Ended It
Kanye West says the Black Lives Matter movement is over and is appearing to take credit for its alleged demise. On Tuesday morning (Oct. 4), Kanye West seemingly responded to the backlash he received for the "White Lives Matter" shirts worn at his recent fashion show by claiming the Black Lives Matter movement is over and we have him to thank for it.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nicki Minaj Changes Twitter Profile Photo to City Girls’ JT, Cardi B Changes Hers to Remy Ma
Tension between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B appears to be rising. Today (Oct. 3) has been a whirlwind of drama in the world of female rappers. After beef erupted on Twitter between Cardi B and City Girls' member JT, Nicki Minaj joined the fray by changing her profile photo on Twitter to a picture of JT.
Lil Yachty ‘Poland’ Lyrics – Listen to Viral New Song
Lil Yachty has been quiet for the better part of a year, after putting out Birthday Mix 6 last August. The Atlanta rapper appears to have a viral hit on his hands with his latest release "Poland." Boat uploaded the F1lthy-produced track on SoundCloud on Tuesday (Oct. 4) to a...
People Think Quavo Hints at Rumors That Saweetie Slept With Offset on New Song ‘Messy’
Some lines from a new song off Quavo and Takeoff’s new album have some people convinced Huncho is spilling the tea about Saweetie sleeping with Offset behind his back. On Friday (Oct. 7), Quavo and Takeoff dropped their debut album as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links. The LP features a song called “Messy,” which finds Quavo rapping lines some people are convinced indicate his ex-girlfriend Saweetie slept with estranged Migos member Offset.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘Basically’ Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago
Kanye West appears to be accusing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of "basically" kidnapping the former couple's daughter, Chicago West. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Kanye West hit up his infamous Instagram account with the kidnapping accusation along with a screenshot of an IG comment Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe made on Ye's post from a few hours prior in reference to the recent backlash he's received as the result of his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts. In response to Khloe's plea for the famed rapper-producer to stop airing out his grievances with the Kardashian family in the public space, Kanye doubled down on his previous statements that Kim had been intentionally keeping their daughter Chicago away from him.
YG Responds to Speculation That He Dissed PnB Rock on New Song ‘How to Rob a Rapper’
YG has addressed speculation that he dissed PnB Rock on his new song "How to Rob a Rapper." On Thursday (Oct. 6), YG was a guest on Power 106's L.A. Leakers radio show. The Compton, Calif. rapper participated in the freestyle segment, in which he responded to speculation that he was taking a shot at PnB Rock on the track "How to Rob a Rapper" featuring Mozzy and D3szn. The song is included on YG's new album, I Got Issues, which dropped on Sept. 30. Spitting over Nipsey Hussle’s "Hussle in the House" beat, YG discussed the uproar to close his verse.
Cardi B and City Girls’ JT Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between Cardi B and the City Girls' JT. The static between the two female rhymers popped off on Monday (Oct. 3), and happened after JT shouted out GloRilla for her "Tomorrow 2" track featuring Cardi B debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100—Glo's first top 10 hit and Cardi's 11th—but did not mention Bardi.
Common Set to Make Broadway Stage Debut in Between Riverside and Crazy
Common is gearing up to become part of the select group of rappers who've graced the stages of Broadway. With preview performances beginning in New York City on Nov. 30 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater and an official opening night set for Dec. 19, Common joins the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning stage play, Between Riverside and Crazy. The Chicago rapper will take on the supporting role of Junior, the son of the play's lead character, Walter "Pops" Washington, a widowed ex-cop struggling to make ends meet played by award-winning Fences actor Stephen McKinley Henderson. Common graciously announced his upcoming role in Between Riverside and Crazy on social media back in September with a post that is a clear indicator of the passionate performance the "Come Close" artist intends to deliver in his role as Junior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kanye West Compares Attacks on Lizzo Losing Weight to Genocide Against Black People
Kanye West's new interview on Fox News featured the controversial rapper comparing people attacking Lizzo for losing weight to genocide on Black people. On Thursday night (Oct. 6), Fox News aired their exclusive interview with Kanye West and host Tucker Carlson. While Ye discussed the controversy surrounding the "White Lives Matter" shirts he debuted at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Monday (Oct. 3), he also sidetracked about other issues including the perception of being overweight in America, using Lizzo as an example.
Is There a Second Black Panther in the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer?
Everyone is so focused on the big reveal of the new Black Panther at the end of the latest Wakanda Forever trailer that they may have missed a glimpse of another Black Panther earlier in the clip. The key word here is may. You can see the evidence for yourself...
These Are the SoundCloud-Era Rappers Ranked on Current Impact
The SoundCloud era of rap was sensational. Flourishing from about 2015 to 2019, it birthed a peerless class of artists who refused to fall in line. Rather, they preferred to push the needle with their otherworldly artistry. And the result was an immense amount of impact in the rap game, backed by everything from deep cuts to flushed out projects that have been stamped as classics. What a time it was.
Kanye West Says Adidas ‘Raped and Stole’ His Designs
Kanye West is calling out Adidas for allegedly stealing his designs following news that the shoe giant is reviewing its relationship with the controversial rapper-designer. On Thursday afternoon (Oct. 6), Ye posted a screenshot on Instagram of a CNBC tweet that shared an article revealing Adidas is mulling over whether to continue its relationship with Kanye. Ye reacted to the tweet with a caps lock-engaged response.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kanye West Tucker Carlson Interview Tonight on Fox News – Report
UPDATE (Oct. 7):. Watch Kanye West's entire interview on Fox News below. Kanye West appears ready to open up about his week surrounded by controversy in a new interview. On Thursday (Oct. 6), Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed the network is planning on airing an exclusive interview with Kanye West to address the stir Ye's caused with the "White Lives Matter" shirts he debuted at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Monday (Oct. 3). According to TMZ, Ye arrived back in the States from Europe this afternoon and made his first stop the Fox News offices so he could sit down for a talk with Carlson to discuss the backlash he's received for introducing "White Lives Matter" shirts while revealing the new line of his Yeezy clothing brand.
Drake Announces Intimate New York City Show
Drake will be performing in New York City next month and making his debut at The Big Apple's famed Apollo Theater. Drizzy made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 4). A black-and-white promo pic for the show posted to the Canadian rap star's page reads: "Drake Live From Apollo November 11th."
Fat Joe Responds to Criticism of His N-Word Use
Fat Joe is addressing criticism he's received for his use of the N-word. On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club aired an interview with Fat Joe, who hosts the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which airs tonight. During the candid talk, Joey Crack was asked about criticism he's received recently for using the N-word throughout his career and he gave a lengthy explanation as to why the word is in his vocabulary.
Meek Mill Upset BET Let His Child’s Mother Rap at Hip Hop Awards, Calls It a ‘Setup Embarrassment’
Meek Mill is taking issue with his child's mother Milano Rouge participating in the celebrity cypher of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Meek Mill hopped on Twitter and went on a mini rant against the network after video of Milano's freestyle, which did not make the televised show, made its rounds online.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0