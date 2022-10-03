Read full article on original website
Tory Lanez can’t seem to stay out of trouble
Tory Lanez is back in the headlines after allegedly running into a pregnant woman’s car and taking off. The rapper is being sued by Krisha and Jesse Grullon who claims that he sideswiped their vehicle in Miami in January 2021. According to legal documents, the Grullons allege that they...
Megan Fox rocks super tight jeggings catsuit with big boots
The actress/model did her best to set off the return of jeggings by sporting a full bodied catsuit in an eye-grabbing pink acid wash with minimal accessories.
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Says She’s ‘Single’ After Blueface Caught In Bed With Another Woman
Chrisean Rock has declared herself single after Blueface was caught in bed with another woman. The duo’s tumultuous relationship has made numerous headlines these past few months, but Rock took to Twitter to tell her followers that it’s all over now because of the “Thotiana” rapper’s infidelity.
seventeen.com
Rihanna Celebrated A$AP Rocky's Birthday in a Stunning Black Dress With a High Leg Slit
Rihanna showed her support for her boyfriend and son's father A$AP Rocky last night, attending the rapper's 34th birthday celebration in a chic black one-shoulder dress with a high leg slit. He wore a complementary dark pinstripe suit. The new mom, who welcomed the couple's first child in May, also debuted a shorter shoulder-length hair cut with her side-swept bangs. The couple was photographed leaving the Los Angeles venue early this morning.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: CMG Takes Over The Show With An Electric Collaborative Performance
Collective Music Group has been one of the south’s most solid labels over the past decade, and for Hip Hop Awards 2022, they reminded everyone why. Off top, EST Gee performed his hit “The Realest” as Young Jeezy moved from rapping in the audience to on-stage for their set. The song is from the Louisville rapper’s 2022 album I Never Felt Nun.
TMZ.com
Lil Kim Reaffirms Cardi B Allegiance in Wake of Nicki Minaj, JT Beef
Lil Kim is reaffirming her allegiance with Cardi B ... and probably at the perfect time too, because her BFF just might be heading into a full-scale rap war. The legendary rapper is set to kick off BET's "Rap City" reboot, and in an upcoming interview with host Big Tigger ... Kim gushed over her friendship with Cardi, and even admitted to taking her advice when it comes to navigating life and career.
In Style
Megan Thee Stallion Debuted Fiery Red Hair at the 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 Summit
If Kendall Jenner, Christina Aguilera, and Billie Ellish’s former hair transformations are any indication, the past 365 days could easily be dubbed the year of the redhead. The latest celeb to try the trend on for size? None other than the CEO of hot girls herself, Megan Thee Stallion (born Megan Pete), who debuted a head of fiery red locks to match her firecracker personality during a recent appearance in Detroit.
Chlöe Bailey Is Face of B.Dy by Garage
Garage, a part of Groupe Dynamite Inc., a Montreal-based retailer, has tapped Chlöe Bailey, the 24-year-old Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and actress, as the face of the collection, B.Dy by Garage. The collection includes a variety of seamless knit tops and bodysuits, ranging in size from extra small to large and retailing from $24.95 to $39.95. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “I am so excited to be the face of this collection and campaign that is focused on empowering women and making sure they feel sexy and own it in...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: GloRilla Makes Her Show Debut With 3 Outfit Changes!
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by Fat Joe, aired on Tuesday night, and Actor Tyrese Gibson presented the first award of the evening to Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist GloRilla. The Memphis rapper's smash single F.N.F. (Let's Go), produced by HitKidd, scaled the charts after its April release...
Complex
Here Are the Winners of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
The BET Hip Hop Awards are back. Many of music’s biggest names gathered at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta last Friday, Sept. 30 to celebrate the latest achievements in hip-hop. This year’s edition, broadcasted Tuesday night, was hosted by Fat Joe and had performances from Lil’ Kim, the Wu-Tang Clan, David Banner, Dead Prez, Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and more on the bill. Pusha-T and Malice wound up taking the stage, as did Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist winner GloRilla, Kodak Black, EST Gee and Young Jeezy, Bleu and French Montana, N.O.R.E. and Armani White, plus Joey Badass, Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, and Moneybagg Yo.
The FADER
Nicki Minaj recruits a dancehall all-star team on “Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix)”
A couple of months ago Nicki Minaj remixed Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng's "Likke Miss" and promptly got quite mad when YouTube put an age restriction on the accompanying video. Today Minaj returns with a an updated version of the track (yes, a remix of the remix) with a host of...
TMZ.com
Travis Scott Takes Stormi to Universal Studios Hollywood
Travis Scott knows how to put a smile on his daughter's face ... taking her to Universal Studios Hollywood and sitting front row on some rides. Travis and Stormi Webster hit up the theme park Monday, enjoying all there was to offer at Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Stormi...
HipHopDX.com
Quavo & Takeoff Shed Light On Migos Breakup: ‘We Stand On Loyalty’
Quavo and Takeoff have addressed Migos breaking up following rumors circulating earlier this year. As they prepare to release their Only Built for Infinity Links project on Friday (October 7), the Atlanta duo stopped by REVOLT TV’s Big Facts podcast. During the conversation, they spoke about the situation with Migos and whether they’ll get back to making music together in the future.
David Banner refutes Kodak Black’s statement about BET Hip Hop Awards
Before the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, David Banner predicted that this would be the year that we would take back our culture. He and other artists such as the Wu-Tang Clan, Remy Ma, Lil’ Kim, Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia, and gave music fans a taste of old-school hip-hop. Banner also shared his excitement about the future generation of hip-hop.
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Slays in White and Tight Underwear at Paris Fashion Week
We see London, we see France, we see Kylie at Paris Fashion Week rocking a hot pair of underpants. At this point, we're all used to seeing the youngest Jenner sister rock, well, just about everything you can think of. A royal blue velvet gown befitting of a Disney Villain? Check. Barely-there crochet dresses that look like they were made in a '70s art classroom? Yup. And how about a futuristic hooded tank top? Kylie's been there, done that. Just this week, the billion-dollar, Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed she's not afraid to take risks as she wore a bed sheet dress outside of the bedroom (no toga party in sight). From bleached eyebrows and nude pantaboot one-pieces to Madonna-inspired cone bras and little black (latex) dresses, our girl has tried almost every style in the big book of fashion. But even with her past forrays into lingerie, we never could have predicted that she would make a simple pair of tighty-whities into a statement piece.
Fila Releases Tupac Shakur Collection With Grant Hill 2 Sneakers & Clothing Inspired By the Rapper’s Style
In partnership with the Shakur Estate, Fila has launched a special-edition collection of apparel, accessories and footwear to honor one of the most iconic musical artists in history — Tupac Shakur. This marks the first-ever exclusive footwear collaboration for the Shakur Estate with Fila. The exclusive Fila x 2PAC collaboration includes original re-creations of iconic items from Fila’s archives and is inspired by pieces worn by the rap legend. The line ranges from tracksuits, logo-laden T-shirts, camouflage jackets, shorts, and vests, as well as paisley accents symbolic of his bandanas. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FILA (@filausa) The...
The Ringer
Freddie Gibbs Bet on Himself and Won
Last week, after nearly two decades in the game and countless acclaimed independent releases, Freddie Gibbs released his major label debut, $oul $old Separately. Ahead of $$$, the Gary, Indiana, native appeared on The Ringer Music Show to talk how he got to where he is, his acting career, and a lot more. To hear the entire interview check out the Music Show.
Is There a Second Black Panther in the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer?
Everyone is so focused on the big reveal of the new Black Panther at the end of the latest Wakanda Forever trailer that they may have missed a glimpse of another Black Panther earlier in the clip. The key word here is may. You can see the evidence for yourself...
