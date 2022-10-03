ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

930 AM KMPT

Full Show from Montana Equipment Dealers in Whitefish

Last year we discussed the "Right to Repair" when it comes to farm and ranch equipment. This year, we followed up on that conversation, and the supply chain impacts that have hampered our economy. Even if you get someone to repair your equipment, or you can fix it yourself- will...
WHITEFISH, MT
930 AM KMPT

Dem Congressional Candidate in Montana…Still Unhinged

"Why did you try to release a child rapist out of prison?" That was the question posed to Democrat Congressional candidate Monica Tranel, who is the Democrat candidate for the Western Congressional seat in Montana this November. Tranel visibly came unhinged when asked the question. As you can see in...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Daines Demands Answers Following FBI Raid on Pro Life Dad

This is a crazy story out of Pennsylvania which shows you just how politicized the Justice Department and the FBI has become under the Biden Administration. A pro-life Catholic father of 7 was peacefully protesting an abortion clinic when a pro-abortion activist got into the face of his 12 year old son. The dad, to protect his son, shoved the activist out of his kid's face.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana

He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Sheriff’s Office Investigates Clinton Homicide

Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - On September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that an 88-year-old woman had passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the...
CLINTON, MT
930 AM KMPT

Joy Behar: Jon Tester for President? She Cites Montana

If Joy Behar is praising you, you're not doing your job and you're not representing Montana. Liberal Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) may have a crew cut but he is no moderate. He is frequently criticized for basically doing the bidding of Chuck Schumer, the Democrat Senator from New York. Joy...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
930 AM KMPT

Winter Power Rates in Montana to Be Increased for Inflation

What can Montanans expect to pay for natural gas and electricity when winter arrives?. We spoke to Jo Dee Black, Public Information Officer for Northwestern Energy who said, without providing any specific numbers, that Montanans’ power bills will reflect the rate of inflation. The current rate of inflation for...
MONTANA STATE
