Read full article on original website
Related
ua.edu
UA Announces Free App Week Oct. 17-21
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama is again waiving application fees for domestic and international undergraduate, graduate and online prospective students from Oct. 17 to 21. During Free App Week, UA aims to empower prospective students by removing the financial barriers that may keep them from applying for...
ua.edu
UA Earns HEED Award for Diversity Accomplishments
The University of Alabama earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award for the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’s work in making UA a more welcoming space for students, faculty and staff. The HEED Award is given annually by INSIGHT into Diversity magazine, which is the oldest and...
Comments / 0