Craig David has opened up about how a back injury left him in such chronic pain that he fell into a depression.The “7 Days” singer revealed he “could not move” due to the issue, which involved a degenerative disc in his spine between the lumbar spine and sacral spine in the lower back.David, 41, said he was thrown “into a spiral” of depression because the pain was so severe that he “could not move”.“My world was closing in,” he told The Timesin an interview published on Sunday (9 October). “I needed to get rid of the pain and I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 37 MINUTES AGO