Michelle Wolf review – no taboo is off limits for spiky standup
‘Oh, your queen died,” says Michelle Wolf, faux-absent-mindedly. “I’m sorry if that’s news.” If anyone here arrived in doubt that Wolf is a comic who makes a beeline for the jugular, her opening swiftly disabuses them. The Pennsylvanian is best known for her scorched-earth set at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2018, from which Trump’s former press secretary, Sarah Sanders, may never have recovered. But tonight’s show, like its 2019 predecessor at the same venue, is light on current affairs and abundant on sexual politics, carnality and – its only new direction – Wolf’s newfound domesticity.
