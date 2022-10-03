Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester students lead the way at Andy's Attic
WORCESTER, Mass. - For nearly 10 years, Andy's Attic, a local nonprofit run by high school students, has helped families fill their closets with warm and comfortable clothes, and there's still a great need for donations. What You Need To Know. Andy's Attic is a nonprofit charitable organization run by...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Food Hub opening marketplace in Glass Tower building on Main Street
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Regional Food Hub is opening a marketplace on the first floor of the Glass Tower building at 446 Main Street. The new marketplace will offer dining options from a rotating group of the Food Hub's entrepreneurs. Director Shon Rainford said it will be like a...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Unum building getting new life in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The building at 1 Mercantile Street has gone through a number of changes in its short time in downtown Worcester. Insurance company Unum stunned the city in 2020 when they announced they and their 400-plus employees were leaving for good. They were the building’s largest tenant.
spectrumnews1.com
The Big E lost and found filled with hundreds of items after fair ends
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Big E had a big year, setting an all-time record high for one day attendance on Saturday, September 24 with over 177,000 people. Now that it's over, one place that is still drawing a crowd is the lost and found department. "We've actually found all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester's Italian Heritage Parade returns this Sunday
WORCESTER, Mass. - For 25 years, Worcester hosted an annual Columbus Day parade, with the last one held in 2018. This year, the parade returns and has been reimagined under the direction of a new committee and leadership. The Italian Heritage Parade will take place on Sunday with over fifty...
spectrumnews1.com
Holy Cross, Polar Park preparing for 2nd EBW Classic football game Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. - Polar Park is trading in its foul poles for goal posts this weekend as the home of the Worcester Red Sox welcomes college football back. "It's a great way to see Polar Park, if you haven't seen it," WooSox Chairman and Principal Owner Larry Lucchino said. "Or, if you've only seen it in one dimension, that is the baseball dimension."
spectrumnews1.com
Kicker Derek Ng making history for Holy Cross football team
WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross kicker Derek Ng is breaking records seemingly every game. Earlier this season Ng became the all-time leader in career field goals made for Holy Cross. Then last week, Ng became the all time leader in career points scored for the Crusaders, passing Gordie Lockbaum and Joe Segreti's mark of 264. Ng now has 271 career points.
Comments / 0