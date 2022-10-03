ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Worcester students lead the way at Andy's Attic

WORCESTER, Mass. - For nearly 10 years, Andy's Attic, a local nonprofit run by high school students, has helped families fill their closets with warm and comfortable clothes, and there's still a great need for donations. What You Need To Know. Andy's Attic is a nonprofit charitable organization run by...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Former Unum building getting new life in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The building at 1 Mercantile Street has gone through a number of changes in its short time in downtown Worcester. Insurance company Unum stunned the city in 2020 when they announced they and their 400-plus employees were leaving for good. They were the building’s largest tenant.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester's Italian Heritage Parade returns this Sunday

WORCESTER, Mass. - For 25 years, Worcester hosted an annual Columbus Day parade, with the last one held in 2018. This year, the parade returns and has been reimagined under the direction of a new committee and leadership. The Italian Heritage Parade will take place on Sunday with over fifty...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Holy Cross, Polar Park preparing for 2nd EBW Classic football game Saturday

WORCESTER, Mass. - Polar Park is trading in its foul poles for goal posts this weekend as the home of the Worcester Red Sox welcomes college football back. "It's a great way to see Polar Park, if you haven't seen it," WooSox Chairman and Principal Owner Larry Lucchino said. "Or, if you've only seen it in one dimension, that is the baseball dimension."
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Kicker Derek Ng making history for Holy Cross football team

WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross kicker Derek Ng is breaking records seemingly every game. Earlier this season Ng became the all-time leader in career field goals made for Holy Cross. Then last week, Ng became the all time leader in career points scored for the Crusaders, passing Gordie Lockbaum and Joe Segreti's mark of 264. Ng now has 271 career points.
WORCESTER, MA

