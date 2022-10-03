Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Oct. 6
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count begins with Thursday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. Our coverage of high school football continues on Friday night on...
Riverside, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rancho Verde High School football team will have a game with John W North High School on October 06, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MaxPreps
No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: How to watch, follow high school football's biggest game of the year
For the 12th time since 2000, the top two teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings square off as No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) battles No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) Friday at the Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco and Mater Dei have been involved...
Glendora college football captain killed in motorcycle crash
A 19-year-old college football player was killed in a motorcycle crash in Glendora on Tuesday morning. Glendora Police confirm the victim is Luke Pruitt, 19, a Claremont resident. Pruitt was a sophomore and captain of the football team at Citrus College in Glendora. Authorities say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mauna Loa […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moreno Valley, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hemet High School football team will have a game with Moreno Valley High School on October 05, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
viewpointsonline.org
No Place like RCC Homecoming, students gather for rally before winning game
Riverside City College’s Homecoming Rally served as a very warm welcome and proved to our student body that school is back in full swing post-pandemic. Seats were filled in the Wheelock Gymnasium for a “The Wizard of Oz” themed rally Sept. 30 to celebrate Homecoming Week. Staff...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into bathroom at Riverside area middle school
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A coyote snuck into the bathroom of a Riverside middle school Monday morning, and its capture and release were caught on video. Riverside County Animal Services received calls from Mission Middle School shortly before 9 a.m. about the animal. When the officer got there, staff members told him that they'd seen the coyote nearby over the past few weeks, but it had never gotten on campus.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cal State University San Bernardino and California Indian Nations College finalized a partnership.
California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), and California Nations Indian College (CINC) in Palm Desert signed an agreement today with the hope of increasing the number of Native American transfer students to the CSUSB campus. Both institutions created a framework specifically designed for the CINC students. "I didn't know what I wanted to do, or The post Cal State University San Bernardino and California Indian Nations College finalized a partnership. appeared first on KESQ.
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
NBC San Diego
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yucaipa (Yucaipa, CA)
According to the California Fire Unit, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yucaipa on Saturday night. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at 16th Street at [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
foxla.com
3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Banning
A second earthquake struck Southern California on Monday morning. This one was a 3.1-magnitude near the Banning area.
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
mynewsla.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops After Setting Three Records
A streak of 16 consecutive increases that pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County to records each of the past three days ended Thursday with a decrease of three-tenths of a cent to $6.37. The average price rose $1.064 during the streak, including...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Pomona Restaurants
Looking from the outside at Pomona California you might miss some of what makes it unique. Pomona is the home of Cal-Poly Pomona, the Auto Club Raceway, the Latino Art Museum, the NHRA Motorsports Museum, and the American Museum of Ceramic Art. There is a revitalized downtown scene with a...
I-10 traffic slowed following collision involving big rig and another vehicle
UPDATE as of 8:10 a.m.: Freeway traffic is clearing and Interstate 10 eastbound lanes are back up to normal speeds. ORIGINAL STORY: A collision involving a big rig truck and another vehicle was slowing eastbound Interstate 10 traffic Thursday morning. The wreck was reported at 6:17 a.m. just west of the Gene Autry Trail freeway The post I-10 traffic slowed following collision involving big rig and another vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside Council bans homeless camps along Santa Ana River
An ordinance making homeless camps illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was adopted Tuesday in a 6-1 vote of the Riverside City Council. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, had been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions, with all but one member consistently in favor of the ban on encampments. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes cast the lone dissenting vote against it Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
kcrw.com
Not fixing damaged Amtrak line could bring problems to economy
This Friday, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is suspending all service between Irvine and San Diego for emergency repairs in San Clemente. The year’s heavy rains and high surf severely impacted the track, which runs on the coastline. “The coast has been eroding for decades, so where you used to...
Comments / 0