Riverside, CA

High School Football PRO

Riverside, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Riverside, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rancho Verde High School football team will have a game with John W North High School on October 06, 2022, 19:30:00.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Glendora college football captain killed in motorcycle crash

A 19-year-old college football player was killed in a motorcycle crash in Glendora on Tuesday morning. Glendora Police confirm the victim is Luke Pruitt, 19, a Claremont resident. Pruitt was a sophomore and captain of the football team at Citrus College in Glendora. Authorities say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mauna Loa […]
GLENDORA, CA
High School Football PRO

Moreno Valley, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Moreno Valley, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hemet High School football team will have a game with Moreno Valley High School on October 05, 2022, 16:00:00.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into bathroom at Riverside area middle school

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A coyote snuck into the bathroom of a Riverside middle school Monday morning, and its capture and release were caught on video. Riverside County Animal Services received calls from Mission Middle School shortly before 9 a.m. about the animal. When the officer got there, staff members told him that they'd seen the coyote nearby over the past few weeks, but it had never gotten on campus.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cal State University San Bernardino and California Indian Nations College finalized a partnership.

California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), and California Nations Indian College (CINC) in Palm Desert signed an agreement today with the hope of increasing the number of Native American transfer students to the CSUSB campus. Both institutions created a framework specifically designed for the CINC students.  "I didn't know what I wanted to do, or The post Cal State University San Bernardino and California Indian Nations College finalized a partnership. appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC San Diego

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Pomona Restaurants

Looking from the outside at Pomona California you might miss some of what makes it unique. Pomona is the home of Cal-Poly Pomona, the Auto Club Raceway, the Latino Art Museum, the NHRA Motorsports Museum, and the American Museum of Ceramic Art. There is a revitalized downtown scene with a...
POMONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-10 traffic slowed following collision involving big rig and another vehicle

UPDATE as of 8:10 a.m.: Freeway traffic is clearing and Interstate 10 eastbound lanes are back up to normal speeds. ORIGINAL STORY: A collision involving a big rig truck and another vehicle was slowing eastbound Interstate 10 traffic Thursday morning. The wreck was reported at 6:17 a.m. just west of the Gene Autry Trail freeway The post I-10 traffic slowed following collision involving big rig and another vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside Council bans homeless camps along Santa Ana River

An ordinance making homeless camps illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was adopted Tuesday in a 6-1 vote of the Riverside City Council. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, had been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions, with all but one member consistently in favor of the ban on encampments. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes cast the lone dissenting vote against it Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
RIVERSIDE, CA
kcrw.com

Not fixing damaged Amtrak line could bring problems to economy

This Friday, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is suspending all service between Irvine and San Diego for emergency repairs in San Clemente. The year’s heavy rains and high surf severely impacted the track, which runs on the coastline. “The coast has been eroding for decades, so where you used to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

