Heading into Monday night's 49ers-Rams game, underdogs in the NFL continued to cover at a profitable rate, going 8-5-1 against the spread in Week 4. On the season, underdogs have been the way to go for spread bettors, posting a 35-24-3 ATS mark. Regarding totals, UNDERS have still been more profitable than OVERS through the first four weeks, and if you've been blindly betting UNDERS at closing, you've gone 36-26-1. Will that trend continue in Week 5, and if so, which teams do the current odds, spreads, and lines point to for money-making opportunities?

