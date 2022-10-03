ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whales Escalate Feeding Frenzy, Collectively Add Over $930,000,000 in BTC: Santiment

Cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment says Bitcoin (BTC) whales have accumulated heavily over the past nine days. Santiment says that since Tuesday last week, Bitcoin whales have added Bitcoin worth approximately $931,309,410 at time of writing. According to the crypto analytics platform, this is the longest period of sustained accumulation by...
bitcoinist.com

Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will legal victory finally push XRP to $10?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been remarkable for XRP, the sixth-largest crypto in the world. A massive spike in trading volume and an impressive price rally have rekindled optimistic sentiments in investors of the altcoin.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Miners in Trouble? BTC Price Dangerously Close to Cost of Production

Bitcoin’s price is trading dangerously close to the cost of production. This could spell trouble for BTC miners, but is there more to the story?. Bitcoin’s price has been trading below $20,000 for quite some time now, and data from a popular cryptocurrency analytics resource reveals that it’s getting dangerously close to BTC’s cost of production.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Sells-Off Amid Strong Economic Data, Can $18,600 Hold?

Bitcoin has been unable to interrupt above or beneath its present rage, and worth motion stays undecided. Throughout yesterday’s buying and selling session, the cryptocurrency noticed upside volatility, however positive factors have been surrounded as soon as extra right this moment as macroeconomic forces took over BTC. On the...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move

The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
astaga.com

3 Cryptocurrencies to watch as market sentiment turns bullish

Like the remainder of the monetary markets, the cryptocurrency market began October within the purple. Nevertheless, many voices on the market are of the view that the worst is over and that the markets may rebound. One of many extra notable ones is Chamath Palihapitiya, the billionaire behind Social Capital....
astaga.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Most Likely To Rise Above $22,400, Here’s Why

Bitcoin (BTC) worth soars practically 5% and surpassed the $20k degree as we speak after struggling to surpass the psychological degree for weeks. Consultants predict the BTC worth may rally above the $22,400 degree as this time it’s completely different. Whale accumulation, low buying and selling quantity within the conventional markets, fall in BTC provide on exchanges, and fall within the US greenback index are some components influencing the Bitcoin rise.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price: Has BTC Reached The Final Stages Of The Bear Market?

At the moment, Bitcoin goes by one of many harshest bear markets ever. As that is being written, Bitcoin costs have fallen under the essential psychological threshold of $20,000. There may be loads of forwards and backwards motion between the 78.60 Fib retracement degree and the place the worth now’s.
astaga.com

Low-cost cryptocurrencies that rally soon

The cryptocurrency market appears to have discovered its footing once more, a sign of a probably bullish October. One of many largest pointers {that a} bull wave could possibly be underway is the rising Bitcoin shopping for volumes. On the identical time, institutional consumers are getting again into the market....
