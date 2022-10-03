Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Predicts Dollar Crash Puts Bitcoin (BTC) Into Big Opportunity Zone
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki thinks macroeconomic policies in the United States could lead to a big opportunity to buy Bitcoin (BTC). Kiyosaki predicts the US dollar will crash by January 2023 after the Federal Reserve shifts its macroeconomic strategy and lowers interest rates. “If [the] Fed continues...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Rising: BTC Pound Volume Skyrockets To All-Time High Amid Currency Turmoil
Bitcoin is showing signs of recovery, recording a 5.3% price pump for the past week to trade at $20,129, according to tracking from CoinGecko as of this writing. Here’s a quick look of what has transpired in the past few days:. British Pound fell to an all-time low value...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Escalate Feeding Frenzy, Collectively Add Over $930,000,000 in BTC: Santiment
Cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment says Bitcoin (BTC) whales have accumulated heavily over the past nine days. Santiment says that since Tuesday last week, Bitcoin whales have added Bitcoin worth approximately $931,309,410 at time of writing. According to the crypto analytics platform, this is the longest period of sustained accumulation by...
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will legal victory finally push XRP to $10?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been remarkable for XRP, the sixth-largest crypto in the world. A massive spike in trading volume and an impressive price rally have rekindled optimistic sentiments in investors of the altcoin.
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Miners in Trouble? BTC Price Dangerously Close to Cost of Production
Bitcoin’s price is trading dangerously close to the cost of production. This could spell trouble for BTC miners, but is there more to the story?. Bitcoin’s price has been trading below $20,000 for quite some time now, and data from a popular cryptocurrency analytics resource reveals that it’s getting dangerously close to BTC’s cost of production.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Sells-Off Amid Strong Economic Data, Can $18,600 Hold?
Bitcoin has been unable to interrupt above or beneath its present rage, and worth motion stays undecided. Throughout yesterday’s buying and selling session, the cryptocurrency noticed upside volatility, however positive factors have been surrounded as soon as extra right this moment as macroeconomic forces took over BTC. On the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move
The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
Benzinga
Dogecoin Outstrips Bitcoin, Ethereum — Analyst Says 'Relief Rally In Q4 is On The Horizon' For This Major Coin
Cryptocurrencies were seen spiking on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.7% to $970 billion at 8:17 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Convex Finance (CVX) +9.5% $5.39. Dogecoin (DOGE) +8.4% $0.065. Elrond (EGLD) +6.1% $55.35. Why...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Hits Seven-Year High, Flashing 2015 and 2019 Bottom Signal: Quant Analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) is flashing a metric reminiscent of previous bear-market bottoms, according to Ki Young Ju, the chief executive of on-chain insights firm CryptoQuant. Ju notes on Twitter that BTC’s accumulation level has reached a seven-year high. “Over 6-month-old Bitcoins now take 74% of the realized cap. It was...
astaga.com
3 Cryptocurrencies to watch as market sentiment turns bullish
Like the remainder of the monetary markets, the cryptocurrency market began October within the purple. Nevertheless, many voices on the market are of the view that the worst is over and that the markets may rebound. One of many extra notable ones is Chamath Palihapitiya, the billionaire behind Social Capital....
astaga.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Most Likely To Rise Above $22,400, Here’s Why
Bitcoin (BTC) worth soars practically 5% and surpassed the $20k degree as we speak after struggling to surpass the psychological degree for weeks. Consultants predict the BTC worth may rally above the $22,400 degree as this time it’s completely different. Whale accumulation, low buying and selling quantity within the conventional markets, fall in BTC provide on exchanges, and fall within the US greenback index are some components influencing the Bitcoin rise.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price: Has BTC Reached The Final Stages Of The Bear Market?
At the moment, Bitcoin goes by one of many harshest bear markets ever. As that is being written, Bitcoin costs have fallen under the essential psychological threshold of $20,000. There may be loads of forwards and backwards motion between the 78.60 Fib retracement degree and the place the worth now’s.
astaga.com
Low-cost cryptocurrencies that rally soon
The cryptocurrency market appears to have discovered its footing once more, a sign of a probably bullish October. One of many largest pointers {that a} bull wave could possibly be underway is the rising Bitcoin shopping for volumes. On the identical time, institutional consumers are getting again into the market....
