Serie A league table 2022/23: Updated standings, classifica as Milan, Inter, Napoli, Juventus and Roma battle for Italy's scudetto

Liverpool vs. Rangers: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways at Anfield on Tuesday night when they host Rangers in the Champions League Group A clash. The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday but will hope to make it a second win in European competition having beaten Ajax last time out.
Most goals in Champions League history: Ronaldo, Messi and the all-time leading scorers
The UEFA Champion League has seen the stars shine in the first three matchdays of the 2022/23 edition as Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski have all bagged more than a few goals already. It is fair to assume these forwards will be gunning to finish as top scorer...
UEFA・
Chelsea vs. AC Milan result, highlights & analysis as Blues cruise to first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their biggest home victory since January to cruise past AC Milan 3-0 and win for the first time in the Champions League this season. £70 million signing Wesley Fofana swept in his first goal for the club after 24 minutes to send new manager Graham Potter on his way to the first win of his career in the competition.
Nani: Is Melbourne Victory star here to play or for a holiday?
Mega signings to the A-League Men's competition are eventually judged in one of two ways - either as a success or just here to pick up a paycheck. Alessandro Del Piero arrived at Sydney FC in 2012 determined to leave a legacy and that's exactly what he did with Australian football fans fondly remembering the time he played Down Under.
Is this the last World Cup for Lionel Messi? Argentina star looks set to play in his final major international tournament
Now 35 years old, Lionel Messi looks set to be playing in his final FIFA World Cup as the 2022 edition takes place in Qatar, with Argentina slated as a potential winner. The all-time great has won just about everything there is to win at the elite level of world football, except for the one crowning achievement — a FIFA World Cup.
FIFA・
How can Max Verstappen be crowned F1 world champion at the Japanese Grand Prix? Permutations as Dutchman nears second successive world title
Just one week on from his disappointing seventh-placed finish at the Singapore Grand Prix and his first missed opportunity to claim a second successive world championship title, Max Verstappen gets a second chance in Japan this weekend. With the pressure on his shoulders last time out, a qualifying blunder from...
