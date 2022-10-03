ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Megan Rapinoe reacts to abuse scandal that has rocked US football: ‘It’s been difficult’

Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
CNN

Report reveals alarming allegations of widespread abuse in women's soccer

An independent investigation has found systemic abuse and misconduct within women’s professional soccer in the United States. The report was based on more than 200 interviews and alleges the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) under the US Soccer Federation (USSF) failed to provide a safe environment for players. CNN’s Lucy Kafanov reports.
Albany Herald

Megan Rapinoe Rips Embattled NWSL Owners Paulson, Whisler

This week, former acting U.S. attorney general Sally Q. Yates released a damning report about systemic abuse and sexual misconduct in the NWSL. Speaking ahead of the U.S. women’s national team’s Friday game against England at Wembley Stadium, Megan Rapinoe spoke at length about the report, calling for the removal of two team owners cited in the report.
theScore

U.S. star Rapinoe pleads for change after 'horrifying' abuse report

London, Oct 6, 2022 (AFP) - US star Megan Rapinoe has urged football authorities to use the "horrifying" revelations of systemic sexual abuse and misconduct in the American domestic women's game as a catalyst for change. A report published by former US attorney general Sally Yates earlier this week featured...
102.5 The Bone

How Megan Rapinoe, USWNT will cope with 'special' England game amid 'horrifying' report on abuse

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S women's national team emerged from a Wembley Stadium tunnel on Thursday to bathe in beaming sunshine. They gazed around the cavernous "Home of Football" that will fill with 90,000 people and vibrancy on Friday. They stepped out onto a pristine pitch that will stage "something really special," Rapinoe said, a highlight of her and their careers.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Portland Thorns situation

A day after a bombshell report on rampant sexual abuse and abuses of power in the National Women’s Soccer League, as well as an astounding number of team executives and owners looking the other way or siding with the abusers, fans of the Portland Thorns have said that they’ve had enough of team ownership and would like them to sell.
ClutchPoints

Mallory Pugh makes sudden USWNT roster decision as 2023 World Cup prep begins

In a stunning move, the United States Women’s National Team announced Wednesday that star forward Mallory Pugh will not be on the roster for the USWNT friendlies that are set to start on Oct. 7. The team cited a family commitment for the reason Pugh will not be with her teammates when it takes on England in two days. They will not replace her on the roster at this time, according to the statement.
AOL Corp

USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn wants execs 'gone' after 'abhorrent' failures amid abuse

A shaken Becky Sauerbrunn, the U.S. women's national team's often-stoic captain, said she and her teammates are "horrified, and heartbroken, and frustrated, and exhausted, and really really angry" one day after a U.S. Soccer-commissioned report detailed widespread and systemic abuse in women's soccer. The report, released Monday after a yearlong...
