Killeen, TX

Lone Star Stunner: Take A Look Inside The Most Expensive House In Troy, Texas

As Central Texas continues to grow, more and more apartment complexes and modern homes are popping up everywhere. Looking for a place to live can always be daunting, even in small towns like Troy, Texas. But if you've got some savings in place and are looking for a home in the country to get away from the noise of the bigger towns in our area, there's an awesome house you should definitely look into.
TROY, TX
Into The Frying Pan: Restaurant Run By Students In Waco, Texas Reopened

WACO, TEXAS: Sometimes learning has to be a hands-on experience. Sitting in a classroom sometimes just doesn't cut it in terms of learning whatever you want to do in life. For example, if you want to learn photography or film, you'd probably want to practice with a camera before you try to put together a photo album or a movie.
WACO, TX
Load Up On Candy At This Free Halloween Event in Harker Heights, Texas

If you did not know already, the autumn season is definitely my favorite time of year. We get ready to open up the pumpkin spice-flavored coffees, grab our boots and scarves, and most importantly, load up on candy for Halloween. The trunk or treat/harvest festivals are always awesome, and there's one coming to Harker Heights, Texas that definitely needs to be on your family's trick-or-treat checklist.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Funerals For Five McGregor, Texas Shooting Victims Announced

A shooting in McGregor, Texas last week left five dead, with the gunman currently in the hospital suffering from injuries after getting into a shootout with law enforcement. Both the victims names and plans for their memorials for those wishing to say goodbye have now been released. Summary Of Events.
MCGREGOR, TX
Temple, Texas Daycare Helping Three Young Children Who Lost Mother

One daycare in Temple, Texas is helping three children and their grandmother in the wake of a devastating loss. According to our news partners at KWTX, on the morning of September 25th, Cristina Canul, a mother of three, lost her life in a car accident in Harker Heights. Her children, all under the age of seven years old, have now been placed in the care of the their grandmother.
TEMPLE, TX
Police in Killeen, Texas Looking For Driver in Sunday Hit And Run

Police in Killeen, Texas are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night. According to police, the fatal collision happened in the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street. Police were dispatched to the scene around 9:19 PM, where they found a man lying unresponsive in the road. Unfortunately, the man was beyond help, and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke declared him dead at 10:22 PM. Police did not release the man's identity.
KILLEEN, TX
Prost! Get Ready for Oktoberfest in Temple, Texas Oct. 1

TEMPLE, TEXAS - One thing I’ve learned about Temple is that as family friendly as it is, people here really know how to party, and they'll find any excuse to do it. It's a good thing we're in Oktoberfest season, because that's definitely a good reason to celebrate Texas' German roots and the best food and drink our community has to offer.
TEMPLE, TX
These 5 Places In Killeen, Texas Have The Best Crushed Ice

Now, this article might be a little strange to some people in Killeen, Texas, but all my real ice eaters will know exactly where I’m coming from with this. If you're like me and could spend an entire day munching and crunching on a big cup of ice, you should definitely read on.
KILLEEN, TX
Fun for All Ages at 7th Annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas

If you've been thinking about adding a new member to your family, this is the perfect event for you!. Pets of all shapes and sizes will be available at the 7th annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas. Rescue Magazine and the Bell County Expo Center have teamed up to bring this fun family event for all animal lovers to Central Texas this October.
BELTON, TX
Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses

Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KILLEEN, TX
Police: 5 Dead After Shooting in McGregor, Texas

Five people are dead and a gunman is hospitalized after a shooting in McGregor, Texas. According to sources who spoke with our news partners at KWTX, gunfire was initially reported around 8:00 AM Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the the 900 block of Monroe. Police say their preliminary investigation confirms...
MCGREGOR, TX
Parks In Belton, Texas Closing Soon Due To Construction

BELTON, TEXAS - One thing we can all agree on is that road construction seems to always happen at the most inconvenient times. Even when it's planned, it always gets in the way. This is especially true in Texas, where everything is bigger, including roads of course. But everything deteriorates...
BELTON, TX
Central Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Falls County, Texas Teacher

A man in Central Texas is facing charges of stalking after police say an investigation revealed disturbing evidence at his home in Falls County. The case first began on September 24th, 2022. According to a post from the Falls County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a notice from the Rosebud-Lott High School about an unnamed teacher who was receiving threatening emails.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
