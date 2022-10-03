The Federal Reserve continues to create a restrictive macroeconomic setting. Whereas the crypto market has not reached new lows, it has struggled to interrupt from the unfavorable financial woes. Furthermore, it seems that the outlook for the crypto market simply obtained so much grimmer. Raphael Bostic, the president and CEO of the Atlanta Fed, reveals that the struggle towards inflation remains to be in its early levels.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO