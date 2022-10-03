Read full article on original website
Can Messi and Ronaldo meet at World Cup 2022? Projecting how the icons can match up in Qatar
There were many storylines and narratives to come out of the 2022 World Cup draw when it was conducted back in Doha last April, with focus inevitably turning to the superstars and how the various pairings impacted them. The two biggest names in football, of course, remain Cristiano Ronaldo and...
Liverpool vs. Rangers: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways at Anfield on Tuesday night when they host Rangers in the Champions League Group A clash. The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday but will hope to make it a second win in European competition having beaten Ajax last time out.
Chelsea vs. AC Milan result, highlights & analysis as Blues cruise to first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their biggest home victory since January to cruise past AC Milan 3-0 and win for the first time in the Champions League this season. £70 million signing Wesley Fofana swept in his first goal for the club after 24 minutes to send new manager Graham Potter on his way to the first win of his career in the competition.
Nani: Is Melbourne Victory star here to play or for a holiday?
Mega signings to the A-League Men's competition are eventually judged in one of two ways - either as a success or just here to pick up a paycheck. Alessandro Del Piero arrived at Sydney FC in 2012 determined to leave a legacy and that's exactly what he did with Australian football fans fondly remembering the time he played Down Under.
