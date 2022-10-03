Read full article on original website
Commentary: Office of Technology Services Tunes Up Offerings
Scott MacDonald is the deputy state chief technology officer, working in the California Department of Technology’s Office of Technology Services (OTech). This commentary first appeared in the CDT “TechBlog.”. At OTech, we know how important it is to invest in the right tools for the job, and your...
Minn. Gov. Walz Prioritizes Communicating Data Visually
High school geography teacher to state governor might not be a traditional career route. Yet as I sat next to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz one day in August and listened to Esri CEO Jack Dangermond on the strategic use of maps to create common ground, I wondered what the governor thought. No one else in the room of 10,000 people had his unique credentials: a high school geography teacher who now occupies a top elected executive job.
EDD Recruiting for Manager to Oversee Virtual Call Center, Telecom
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The Production Services Division of the state Employment Development Department (EDD) is recruiting for a manager (IT manager...
State Tech Department, Partners Hosting Broadband, Equity Talks
The state’s technology department is working with several partners to provide education and, likely, updates on broadband and digital equity work across California. The California Department of Technology (CDT), the California Public Utilities Commission and “other state partners invite you and your organization” to the Fall Broadband for All Summit & State Digital Equity Planning (SDEP) and Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Planning Kickoff, CDT said Wednesday via email, adding:
Universities Make North Carolina A Hub for Quantum Computing
(TNS) — In the 1950s, computers were bulky, inefficient and limited. They ate up entire rooms but couldn’t go beyond rudimentary calculations. As you know, these machines didn’t stay simple; the mid-20th century computer modernized, compacted, and went on to change the world. This is the path many believe quantum computers are now on: elementary today — transformative tomorr... well, we’ll see.
What's New in Digital Equity: Digital Inclusion Week 2022
This week in “What’s New in Digital Equity” — our weekly look at government digital equity and broadband news — we have a number of interesting items, which you can jump to with the links below:. DIGITAL INCLUSION WEEK 2022 IS THE LARGEST YET. This...
Maryland Adds Directors of State, Local Cybersecurity
Maryland added two new high-level cyber roles to the roster, appointing a director of state cybersecurity and director of local cybersecurity, the governor’s office announced. Both positions are housed in the IT department and report to the state CISO. Former Howard County CISO John Bruns will be taking up...
Newly Signed Bill Offers Update on Two State Tech, Innovation Stalwarts
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. One of the many bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law last week provides an update on the...
Colorado.gov Downed in ‘Suspected Foreign’ Cyber Attack
A cyber attack has downed Colorado’s state web portal homepage, colorado.gov, the state announced today. The attack is currently being attributed to foreign perpetrators, who are targeting other states as well. “Today, the Colorado.gov State Web Portal homepage was taken offline due to a cyberattack claimed by an anonymous...
Tracking the Spend: State Tech Department’s IT Goods Purchases in September
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state’s technology department made 12 purchases of IT goods in September and spent more than $2 million...
Georgia Health-Care Company Breach Impacts 54K Inmates
(TNS) — A Forsyth County company that provides healthcare for people inside correctional facilities nationwide was the target of a recent data breach, leaving tens of thousands of incarcerated people at risk of having their identities stolen. CorrectHealth reported the breach and notified the 54,000 affected inmates in late...
Job: Washington State — Infrastructure & Industry Manager
Over 80 percent of critical infrastructure is in the private sector. Thus, it is beyond the control of most governments, which means relationships and coordination will rule the day. One such state-level position to help facilitate the above is in the Washington state Emergency Management Division: Infrastructure & Industry Manager...
W.Va. Governor Unveils New School Safety Initiative
(TNS) - West Virginia schools are receiving a new School Safety Initiative aimed directly at preventing and handling an active shooter situation with special personnel to work in school systems focusing entirely on safety plans. Gov. Jim Justice announced the program on Tuesday, saying the plan is “comprehensive,” including working...
Profiles in Government: EDD, Among State’s Largest Departments, Looks to Modernize
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Fast Facts. Leadership: Department Director Nancy Farias, who is EDD’s former chief deputy director. Chief Information Officer Rita...
Florida Faces Big Questions After Hurricane Ian: Editorial
(TNS) - The stories coming out of the most hurricane-devastated areas of Florida’s Southwest coast are heart-rending: Residents leaving on foot from Fort Myers Beach, rolling small suitcases of whatever they could salvage. Pleas for food, water, propane and toilet paper posted on social media. Pine Island, Naples, Matlacha — all hit hard. Sanibel cut off by a severed causeway.
Alberto Gonzalez Tapped to Lead Idaho ITS as Administrator
Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment of Alberto Gonzalez as the new administrator for the Office of Information Technology Services (ITS). Kristin Bartz, the communication manager for ITS, told Government Technology via email that Gonzalez’s official start date was Oct. 3. The administrator role was previously...
California to Establish Heat Warning System
With the advent of heat emergencies, the California Legislature has responded: “California set to be first state with extreme heat warning system under bills signed by Newsom.”. California leads the way in many things. Having a heat emergency system will be one of them — coming in 2025.
Levee Authority Gets $9.7M for Calif. Flood Protection
(TNS) - The California Department of Water Resources announced Tuesday that the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority was awarded millions in funding to help protect area residents from flooding. The funding in which Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority (TRLIA) will benefit from is intended to go toward its “Yuba River...
New York Could Be the Next State With a Gas-Vehicle Sales Ban
Last week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to follow in California’s footsteps by adopting zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) rules to phase out gasoline-only new car sales by 2035. In California, the initiative is being led by the state's Air Resources Board, which approved ZEV rules Aug. 25, requiring...
