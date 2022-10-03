Read full article on original website
Watch: Garth Brooks Stuns Ashley McBryde With Invite To Become an Opry Member
Garth Brooks surprised Ashley McBryde on national television this morning when he interrupted her appearance on CBS Mornings to invite her to become the next member of The Grand Opry. “I’m here for a proposal,” Brooks said via remote from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. McBryde,...
Randy Travis Credits Loretta Lynn For His Deep Love of Country Music And Recalls Touring Together
Randy Travis will “Always & Forever” have a deep love for the late legend Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer passed peacefully on Tuesday (Oct. 4) morning at the age of 90. Following the heartbreaking news, Travis turned to social media to reflect on their relationship and to share how Lynn played a vital role in his artistry.
CMT Roundup: Justin Moore with Priscilla Block, Lily Rose and More
We just completed the first week of October, and while temperatures may be cooling of, country music is heating up. Justin Moore with Priscilla Block and Everette both bring fire this week with their blazing new releases as does Lily Rose who pairs her country swagger with traditional storytelling. To...
WATCH: The vulnerable trailer for "THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER – FEATURING BRANDI CARLILE" is out now
When Brandi Carlile heard that Tanya Tucker hadn't made an album in about a decade, she realized the potent influence the "Delta Dawn" singer had on women who sing country music. "I wondered why the world has forgotten," Carlile said. "I wondered why I had forgotten." Carlile and Tucker teamed...
Luke Bryan Surprises Alana Springsteen With Invitation To Debut At The Grand Ole Opry
Fast-rising artist Alana Springsteen recently received a Facetime call that she never expected. The "Me Myself and Why" singer was caught off guard, when she picked up the phone and recognized Luke Bryan on the other end. The platinum-selling performer contacted the promising new artist to notify her that she would be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 18.
WATCH: Tim McGraw Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Faith Hill For Their 26th Wedding Anniversary: “To My Girl”
It has officially been 26 years since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill tied the knot. The “Humble And Kind” singer turned to social media early Thursday (Oct. 6) morning to wish his other half a happy anniversary. The country music sensation shared a montage of precious on-stage moments...
Alan Jackson Postpones Upcoming Shows Due To “Health Issues”
Alan Jackson was forced to press pause on his Last Call: One More For The Road Tour. The country legend was slated to wrap up his nationwide run in Atlantic City (Oct. 7) and Pittsburgh (Oct. 8) this upcoming weekend but postponed the two shows due to “health issues.”
