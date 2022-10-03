ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

CMT Roundup: Justin Moore with Priscilla Block, Lily Rose and More

We just completed the first week of October, and while temperatures may be cooling of, country music is heating up. Justin Moore with Priscilla Block and Everette both bring fire this week with their blazing new releases as does Lily Rose who pairs her country swagger with traditional storytelling. To...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandy Clark
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Dennis Linde
Person
Caylee Hammack
Person
John Osborne
CMT

Luke Bryan Surprises Alana Springsteen With Invitation To Debut At The Grand Ole Opry

Fast-rising artist Alana Springsteen recently received a Facetime call that she never expected. The "Me Myself and Why" singer was caught off guard, when she picked up the phone and recognized Luke Bryan on the other end. The platinum-selling performer contacted the promising new artist to notify her that she would be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 18.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy