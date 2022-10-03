Read full article on original website
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside. “That was one of the farthest things from my mind when I thought about doing...
1 arrested for ‘terrorist threat’ towards school: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 19-year-old man who made a “terrorist threat’ towards a school in which he was not enrolled in, according to a release from MPD. Terrence Morrissette, 19, was taken into custody and arrested after officers located Morrissette on the 500 block of Bonnett […]
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
Mobile issues citations at homeless camp near 1-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police broke up a homeless camp under a bridge on Government Boulevard near 1-65, where a man was found dead in the water last week. No foul play is suspected, but the city says it prompted police to look into trespassing concerns there. It's...
Advanced tech company coming to Pensacola, hosting job fair to fill 40 jobs
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new advanced technology company is expanding to Pensacola, offering 40 new jobs immediately. Advanced Technology Recycling, headquartered in Illinois, is a multi-tier certified ITAD Management and electronic recycling company. “We have a wide range of services,” said Brodie Ehresman, Director of Marketing. “We do a lot of different things for […]
Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 1 day after WKRG feature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” a day prior, Oct. 4. Gerald Hall, surrendered to S.A.W.S. Tuesday. Hall was wanted for supervised release violation in the Southern District of Alabama. Hall’s original charge is […]
Vaping, THC on the rise at Daphne schools, police say
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police showed us Wednesday just how big of a problem vaping really is among teenagers. “So far this year the, SRO’s have confiscated 15 vapes from the high school, 8 at the middle school, they’ve made 4 arrests at the high school for kids that had vapes with THC in […]
Jury awards $6.5 million to woman severely injured in Mobile County wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday awarded $6.5 million to a woman who sued her own insurance company over a 2019 traffic accident that left her severely injured. The accident occurred in August of that year on U.S. 45 between Old Citronelle Highway and Spice Pond Road. An...
City of Semmes October Events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook and City Events Planner Elizabeth Lovelady joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun October events. Below is information they provided about some of the events:. -Semmes Police Inaugural Ceremony will take place on October 14, 2022, at...
More cremains returned to family after storage unit discovery
Another family has been reunited with the cremains of their loved one after the discovery of the ashes of 13 people in a storage unit sold in Mobile.
Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
The 6 Best Bars In Orange Beach Alabama
If you’re part of the sizable segment of Americans who visit one or more states during the summer months and want to hit the beer-swilling trail, look no further than the bars in Orange Beach. Laid-back and fun, Orange Beach is the perfect place to enjoy a day at...
Main Street Foley joins Opportunity Alabama program
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The Foley Main Street effort was welcomed into the Opportunity Alabama Community Growth Accelerator Program after the CGA team’s site visit on Sept. 27. The visit included touring properties in Downtown Foley that are possible projects, reviewing assets and opportunities, challenges and...
Austal USA Cleared to Begin OPC Stage 2 After Eastern Withdraws Protest
Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA has been cleared to begin the second stage of the U.S. Coast Guard's (USCG) Heritage-class offshore patrol cutter (OPC) build program following the withdrawal of an award protest filed by an unsuccessful bidder, the USCG said on Thursday. In June, Austal USA was awarded a...
Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hall
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area. Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the […]
USA heart screening coming to Baldwin Co. schools, Robertsdale HS first
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — Preventing cardiac arrest in teens is the goal of a new program by the University of South Alabama to make sure local schools are prepared for a sudden heart emergency. USA Health's chapter of Project ADAM -- a national program -- and the non-profit Heart...
Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good
From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
Carnival Ecstasy to set sail on last voyage out of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 31 years of making memories and delivering incredible cruise vacations, Carnival Ecstasy will leave the Carnival fleet following its last voyage that is departing Mobile on Monday, Oct. 10. Carnival Ecstasy’s final voyage is a five-day sailing which includes visits to Cozumel and Progreso,...
