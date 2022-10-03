Read full article on original website
Related
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90
Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
Reba McEntire Thanks Loretta Lynn for ‘Paving the Rough and Rocky Road’ in Touching Tribute
Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct 4., at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., and artists are sharing thoughtful tributes for a late country legend who inspired several generations. Reba McEntire was a friend of Lynn's and honored her publicly on social media after learning of her...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0